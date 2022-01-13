Movingdots Partners With Overhaul To Enhance Data Monitoring And Lower Insurance Costs For Motor Carriers

Concrete-AI announced it has raised $2 million in a seed financing round with participation by the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, a prominent family office and other marquee investors. This financing will accelerate the rollout of Concrete-AI’s pioneering data science platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to optimize supply chains and materials selection to bring new efficiencies to the design, proportioning and production of concrete mixtures. Concrete-AI’s platform delivers unparalleled reductions in the cost and embodied carbon of ready mixed and precast concrete used in construction, without any changes in their method of production, the materials used or anything else.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO