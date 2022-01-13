ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movingdots Partners With Overhaul To Enhance Data Monitoring And Lower Insurance Costs For Motor Carriers

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverhaul and Movingdots are collaborating to provide motor carriers with the necessary actionable data to identify and address driver behavior. Movingdots is a technology subsidiary of Swiss Re developing data-driven mobility solutions for insurers, car manufacturers and platform providers globally. Overhaul is the industry’s first and only software-based, supply-chain visibility, integrity,...

aithority.com

#Insurance Premiums#Car Insurance#Insurance Coverage#Motor Carrier#Swiss Re#Truckshield#Coloride#Nhtsa
