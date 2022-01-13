Movingdots Partners With Overhaul To Enhance Data Monitoring And Lower Insurance Costs For Motor Carriers
Overhaul and Movingdots are collaborating to provide motor carriers with the necessary actionable data to identify and address driver behavior. Movingdots is a technology subsidiary of Swiss Re developing data-driven mobility solutions for insurers, car manufacturers and platform providers globally. Overhaul is the industry’s first and only software-based, supply-chain visibility, integrity,...aithority.com
Comments / 0