ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

ASOS hit by supply chain disruption, volatile Christmas demand

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04137D_0dkQZ16f00

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS (ASOS.L) reiterated its already downgraded outlook on Thursday after supply chain constraints and volatile demand limited sales growth in its four months to Dec. 31 trading period.

It posted total sales growth of 5%, following a 22% rise in the year to end August, and said gross margin decreased by 400 basis points to 43.0% driven by a need to discount goods and higher freight costs.

For the full year it reiterated its outlook of revenue growth in the range of 10%-15% and adjusted profit before tax of 110 million pounds to 140 million pounds. That hit its shares when it was published in October, and would represent a more than 40% drop on the year before.

"ASOS has delivered a robust start to the year, in line with the guidance we set out at full-year results, despite challenging market conditions," Chief Operating Officer Mat Dunn said.

ASOS, once a darling of the stockmarket, was hit by a difficult end to 2021, when it cut its annual profit forecast and parted ways with its CEO following supply chain pressures and a return by shoppers to pre-pandemic ways.

While shoppers often return partywear clothing and fashion, incurring a cost for the company, they retained the athleisure wear bought during the pandemic to use at home, giving the company a boost to its finances during lockdowns.

Its shares are down 56% this year, prior to Thursday's update, mirroring similar falls seen at rival Boohoo (BOOH.L) which has also been hit by high product return rates, disruption to international deliveries and inbound freight costs.

ASOS added that it intended to move to the LSE's main stock market, expected by the end of February.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia's Wesfarmers flags lower first-half profit hurt by coronavirus curbs

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd on Monday said it expects to report first-half net profit after tax between A$1.18 billion ($851.72 million) and A$1.24 billion, a drop from last year's A$1.41 billion hurt by coronavirus-induced restrictions. The Kmart Group, one of the top revenue-contributing units of...
RETAIL
Reuters

London financial vacancies jump 40% from pre-pandemic level

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of financial job vacancies in London surged beyond pre-pandemic levels in late 2021, in a sign recruitment in the sector has fully recovered from the COVID-19 crisis, data showed on Monday. The latest Morgan McKinley winter recruitment monitor, which details hiring trends across London’s financial...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asos#Christmas#Uk#British#Athleisure#Lse
Reuters

UK manufacturers feel the pay pressure from rising inflation

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British manufacturers have offered higher pay deals to staff but many others are holding off on settlements as they monitor fast-rising inflation and get ready for higher minimum wages and a tax hike, industry group MakeUK said on Monday. Only 2% of the companies which...
BUSINESS
Click2Houston.com

Supply chain disruptions soar amid COVID case surge

Consumers might be noticing empty shelves in the grocery stores more often. The supply chain crisis has made itself known to consumers. “If you’ve been to the grocery store, you’ve seen some empty shelves. I don’t think consumers should be panicking,” University of Houston’s Program Director for Supply Chain and Logistics Technology Margaret Kidd said. “What we’re seeing is a shortage of labor and a highly contagious omicron variant.”
HOUSTON, TX
WTAJ

December retail sales slide 1.9% amid shortages, omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans, beset by product shortages, rising prices and the arrival of omicron, sharply cut their spending in December after a burst of early spending in the fall that helped bolster the holiday season. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in December compared with the previous month when sales increased 0.3%, […]
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
newschain

Currys sales slide as supply disruption hits key tech products

Currys saw sales drop over the key Christmas period as supply issues left the retailer short of stock for some popular tech products. The company said demand for some tech was “strong”, such as games consoles and virtual reality consoles which “flew off the shelves”. However,...
BUSINESS
californiaagnet.com

Almond Processor Shares How Supply Chain Disruption is Impacting Business, Industry

The seemingly never-ending supply chain disruptions continue to impact many aspects of our everyday lives, and our agricultural industries have also suffered tremendous losses due to these challenges. Watch this brief interview with Katie Staack-Dorsett from Grizzly Nut as she shares to find out and learn more in Pacific Nut Producer Magazine.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Primark owner set for higher sales despite Omicron concerns

Primark owner Associated British Foods (ABF) is expected to post higher sales as customers continue to flock back to the fast fashion chain following periods of enforced closures.FTSE 100 firm ABF, which also operates a raft of grocery and agriculture businesses, said last month that recent trading had been better than expected.However, shareholders will be keen to hear how it has performed in recent weeks when it gives the market a festive update on Thursday January 20.The company will be expected to reveal how Primark has fared in the face of softening high street footfall due to soaring Covid-19 cases,...
RETAIL
The Independent

Asos takes a hit from Omicron as supply chain costs soar

Online fashion giant Asos said it suffered from the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus as supply chains were squeezed and revellers stayed indoors.Chief operating officer Mat Dunn, who is running the business whilst it searches for a new chief executive, said sales remain below pre-pandemic levels but up on last year when heavy restrictions were in place.He said: “It’s nowhere near back to where it was pre-pandemic. It’s somewhere between where it was pre-pandemic and where it was at the heart of the pandemic.”The boss added: “Our consumers have been maybe less actively going out to pubs, bars,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Air Cargo Growth Hits Supply Chain Turbulence

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The seasonal rush to ship goods in time for year-end holidays failed to translate into more consignments carried by airlines because of COVID-related labor shortages and airport congestion, dampening industry momentum after a year of robust growth.
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Supply Chains Brace for Impact as Omicron Hits China

An omicron outbreak in China is sending jitters through supply chains as manufacturers and shippers brace for disruption inside the world’s-biggest trading nation if it can’t contain the fast-spreading variant. In 2020 and 2021, China’s ‘covid-zero’ strategy meant factories could stay open throughout the pandemic to produce everything...
ECONOMY
Reuters

German trade body warns of huge supply chain disruption over Omicron

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany's BGA trade association warned on Wednesday of massive supply chain disruptions due to the rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronarvirus, but said a long-term collapse of the supply chains was unlikely. German industry has been hit by supply shortages...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

Supply Chain Tip of the Week: Navigate demand uncertainty in the new year

As supply constraints remain a key challenge in the healthcare industry, it becomes increasingly difficult to prepare for the unknown. Each day brings uncertainty with which products will be available, requiring health systems to rethink their demand planning process. Consider the following three tips to adjust your demand plan in...
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Take Action To Unlock Supply Chain Disruption Issues

Businesses are grappling with supply chain disruption. And beating this challenge requires leaders to take decisive action right now. Gummed up supply chains are the norm across the world. They started amid the Covid-19 pandemic. But labor shortages paired with robust demand for physical goods are making supply snarls worse. Online spending is surging. And that's outpacing the globe's shipping capacity. How do you take action with your business if you're not able to get goods from point A to point B?
ECONOMY
WRAL News

Egg farmers face supply chain issues, increased demand

With everyone facing higher food prices and difficult cost-saving decisions, many are looking for lower cost proteins –– including eggs. Tracking new trends in the egg industry is how Braswell Family Farms in Nashville has stayed in business through four generations. As president, Trey Braswell now represents that fourth generation, with the same focus on their customers.
NASHVILLE, NC
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy