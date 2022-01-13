ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stromae Debuts Intimate Live Performance Video For “L’enfer”

By Federico Cardenas
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Belgian rapper, singer and songwriter Stromae has released a revealing and heartbreaking new single titled “L’enfer.” The single was accompanied by two new music videos, including an official music video and a live performance of the single on live French television. In his new single,...

music.mxdwn.com

