ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Taktikal Secures $2 Million Funding from Brunnur Ventures to Drive International Sales Expansion

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaktikal (www.taktikal.io), a developer of next generation digital trust solutions, announced that Brunnur Ventures had invested $2 million into the company to drive customer acquisition and the international build out of its business strategy. Taktikal provides enterprise-grade electronic signatures solutions to meet the growing need for companies to automate and streamline...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Automation Company Symbotic on Going Public Via SPAC With SoftBank

Specializing in AI, robotics, and automation for the global supply chain, Symbotic announced last month it will be tapping the public markets in a SPAC deal with investment giant SoftBank. Symbotic CFO Tom Ernst and Vikas Parekh, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers spoke with Cheddar about going public and the future of modernizing logistics amid the constrained supply networks. "The supply chain is fundamentally broken," said Ernst. "By employing the best in modern technology for autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, we're able to fundamentally rethink the way in which you receive and store and sort goods, making for a dramatically more efficient supply chain."
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

FTAG Ventures Lead S$6 Million round for Leading Livestreaming Solutions Provider BeLive Technology

FTAG Ventures has led a bridge funding round for a company that wants to reshape livestreaming through deep learning AI integration and advanced analytics capabilities. The venture builder spearheaded a S$6 million bridge funding round for BeLive Technology, a Singapore-based company aiming to expand its presence globally by establishing partnerships with e-commerce giants, apps and brands.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Beachfront Announces Two Strategic Additions To Its Management Team

Industry Veterans Katie Long and Amit Nigam Join Beachfront To Accelerate Company Growth and Innovation Across all Mediums of Television including CTV, VOD, and Linear. Beachfront, the convergent TV advertising platform, has announced the addition of two industry veterans to strengthen its management team. Katie Long now serves as the Head of Demand and Amit Nigam assumes the role of Vice President of Product. The new additions are a part of Beachfront’s expansion plans across several departments of the company. The company’s headcount has grown 20% over the past year, with current plans to increase an additional 45% in 2022.
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

FTX Rolls Out $2 Billion Venture Fund

FTX has set up a $2 billion venture fund to invest in new and promising cryptocurrency projects. The US exchange aims to allocate funds from $100,000 to hundreds of millions of dollars in certain blockchain and crypto projects through the new initiative called FTX Ventures. The Wall Street Journal first...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Taktikal Secures#Nordic#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Qubit#Company#Aml#Kyc
martechseries.com

DeepTarget Celebrates Another Successful Year of New Customers, Partnerships, Alliances, Industry Recognitions and Technology Development in 2021

Patented DeepTarget DXP Delivers 3+ Billion Impressions & 80,000+ Cross-Sells in 2021. DeepTarget Inc., a solution provider that utilizes data mining and business intelligence to deliver targeted engagements across digital channels for banks and credit unions, shared new business developments, organizational accomplishments and growth milestones over the past year. Most notably, DeepTarget’s Digital Experience Platform™ (DXP) delivered 3.3 billion impressions in aggregate in 2021, driving over a million engagements and resulting in over 80,000 new cross-sell products and millions of revenue dollars for its credit union and bank customers.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Logiq Restructures Management Team

With 2020-2021 Strategic Initiatives Successfully Achieved, Company Pivoting to Customer Acquisition and M&A. Logiq, Inc., a global provider of award-winning consumer acquisition solutions, today announced a restructuring of the Company’s senior management team to better execute on its previously announced strategic direction. The changes are effective immediately and are as follows:
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Corporate World’s Embrace of ESG Yields Strong 2021 for Benchmark Digital Partners, Promises Continued Growth in 2022

2021 Marked by New Subscribers, Expanded Solution Offerings, and Successful Global Market Entries. Benchmark Digital Partners, a leading provider of cloud-based Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), enters 2022 with new momentum following a strong 2021. Benchmark attributes the momentum to business executives and investment funds around the world prioritizing transparent, measurable, and responsible corporate citizenship and sustainability.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ricoh’s Latest AI-Powered Service Digitizes Information and Delivers Actionable Analytics to Workers in Any Location

RICOH Capture & Conversion Services leverages advanced technologies and human-in-the-loop processes to rapidly address needs of today’s data-driven organizations. Ricoh USA, Inc. unveiled its RICOH Capture & Conversion Services, an advanced AI-powered solution that intelligently captures, digitizes and stores information, making it securely and efficiently accessible, searchable and useable to workers from anywhere, at any time. This latest integrated service, built within Ricoh’s Digital Services Center, gives teams access to actionable analytics that will enhance end user experiences – both for workers and customers. With it, they can more accurately act on information that will empower the acceleration of the digitization process most effectively.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
martechseries.com

Hero Digital Named 2022 Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year, Americas

Award recognizes Hero Digital’s industry-leading creativity and design expertise across Adobe partners. Hero Digital, a leading independent digital transformation company, announced that it has been recognized as the 2022 Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year, Americas. Adobe’s Digital Experience partner awards honor companies that have made leading contributions to Adobe’s business and have had a significant impact on customer success.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

BedRock Systems Appoints Josh Dobies to Lead Product Management and Marketing

BedRock Systems, the leading software company delivering an unbreakable foundation for secured computing from edge to cloud, today announced the hiring of Josh Dobies as VP of Products. An accomplished product leader, evangelist, and go-to-market executive, Dobies will drive product definition and go-to-market strategy for BedRock Systems. “Josh brings to...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

OpSec Introduces Greg Sim, VP Strategic Accounts and Partnerships

OpSec Security, the global leader in physical and digital anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, is today announcing the appointment of Greg Sim as Vice President, Strategic Accounts and Partnerships in the North American Sports Licensing, Apparel, and Footwear markets. OpSec works with some of the world’s most recognized and valuable...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Frost & Sullivan selects KPIT for the 2021 Global OTA & Cloud Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award

KPIT Remote Software Management Platform provides cloud-to-chip next-gen OTA update solutions & services with extensive deployment experience across segments. Frost & Sullivan, a leading global business consulting firm, has recognized KPIT Technologies for Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global OTA and Cloud Platform Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Marketing Technology News: Atari...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Google announces £762m investment to buy UK office site

Technology giant Google is investing around £762.5 million in buying a site in London where it is currently a tenant.The purchase of the Central St Giles office is being made alongside a new development being built for the company in King’s Cross.Google said the move means it will have capacity for 10,000 employees in the UK.It currently employs more than 6,400 staff across the country.Our focus remains on creating flexible workspaces that foster innovation, creativity and inclusivityGoogleThe Central St Giles office will undergo a multi-million pound refurbishment, to include meeting rooms for hybrid working, flexible working spaces and outdoor covered...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

LoopMe Announces Investment from Mayfair Equity Partners to Accelerate International Growth

LoopMe, a leading brand-focused mobile advertising platform, today announced Mayfair Equity Partners (‘Mayfair’), a leading tech and consumer growth investor, as its new investment partner. LoopMe has estimated gross revenues of nearly $100 million for full year 2021, having achieved revenue growth of c.50% p.a. over the past three years, with the majority of revenues now coming from the United States. Funds advised by Mayfair are investing $120 million to acquire a majority stake in LoopMe that will value the Company at close to $200 million.The investment will see LoopMe continue to expand internationally whilst bringing innovative new products to market.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TheMathCompany Announces $50 Million Investment from Brighton Park Capital

New round of funding supports TheMathCompany’s mission to help Fortune 500 enterprises strengthen data and AI capabilities. TheMathCompany, a global data analytics and data engineering firm that partners with companies to enhance their analytics capabilities, today announced that it has secured $50 million in investments. The round of funding was led by Brighton Park Capital, an investment firm that specializes in collaborating with growth-stage software, healthcare, and tech-enabled services businesses. Existing investor, Arihant Patni, also participated in this round. The minority investment will accelerate TheMathCompany’s expansion in the US and EU markets, as well as enhance its next-generation, proprietary platform, Co.dx, which drives value for businesses through analytics at speed and scale.
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

DeFi API startup Conduit raises $17 million from Portage Ventures

Canadian startup Conduit has raised $17 million in a funding round led by Portage Ventures, according to a statement. FinVC, Gemini Frontier Fund, and ex-a16z partner Rex Salisbury also participated in the round. Conduit creates APIs — a software tool that enables easy access to new services — that it...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Incorta Announces Record Company Growth and Momentum Amid Global Demand for Modern Data Analytics

Unified Data Analytics Leader Wraps Up 2021 with Record Customer Growth and Product Innovation; Announces New CFO and Advisory Board Member. Incorta, the Direct Data Platform™, today announced it achieved record company growth in 2021, reporting significant acceleration in revenue growth, unprecedented new and existing customer growth, major global expansion, and continued product innovation. The company also announced the hire of Rob Dillon as chief financial officer and the appointment of Jacques Nadeau, co-creator of Apache Arrow and co-founder of Dremio, to the Board of Advisors. Nadeau brings extensive knowledge and experience in open source software development and community relations, and will help guide Incorta’s future plans for innovation and open source contributions.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

The 4Less Group, Inc. Announces Landmark Integration with E-Commerce Management Software Solutions Provider, SureDone, Inc.

The 4less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES), announced that they have completed the integration of SureDone’s proven e-commerce management solution with the Autoparts4less.com (“AP4Less”) automotive marketplace platform. This integration will enable SureDone’s extensive network of parts sellers to seamlessly push their products onto the AP4Less platform while instantly updating pricing, inventory levels, shipping status, etc..
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

CommentSold Reaches Over $1 Billion in GMV as Live Selling Continues to Grow in the US

CommentSold, the leading digital commerce solution that enables small and medium-sized retail businesses (SMBs) to unlock sales growth through live and social selling, today announced its gross merchandise value (GMV) increased by nearly 40% between January and November year-over-year, reaching more than $1 billion before year-end 2021. Marketing Technology News:...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy