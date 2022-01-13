Taktikal Secures $2 Million Funding from Brunnur Ventures to Drive International Sales Expansion
Taktikal (www.taktikal.io), a developer of next generation digital trust solutions, announced that Brunnur Ventures had invested $2 million into the company to drive customer acquisition and the international build out of its business strategy. Taktikal provides enterprise-grade electronic signatures solutions to meet the growing need for companies to automate and streamline...martechseries.com
