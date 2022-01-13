ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Daily calendar for Jan. 13, 14

By Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 3 days ago
Due to COVID-19, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled.

Email your regular support group or club meetings for the Daily Calendar to americannews@aberdeennews.com. Include town, event, time, place and a number to contact if there are questions. Publication in this calendar is not guaranteed.

Today

Weekly lunch: 12:10 p.m., dining room, Masonic Temple, 503 S. Main St.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 1, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. (all closed meetings), Yellow House, 519 S. Arch St. 605-225-1292.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sixth Sense: Beginners Big Book: 5:30 p.m. (closed/nonsmoking), 422 Fifth Ave. S.E. (west door). Rich, 605-380-4784.

Narcotics Anonymous: Open meeting, 7 p.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 503 S. Jay St. Use south door, downstairs. Jeff, 605-290-4675.

Steps 2 Recovery (Al-Anon Family Group): 5:30-6:30 p.m., 422 Fifth Ave. S.E., #111, (west door), steps2recovery57401@gmail.com.

Cancer support group: 1-2 p.m., Avera Cancer Institute Aberdeen, 310 S. Penn St., Suite 105. Jeny Barnes, 605-622-5927.

Brown County Republican Reagan Lunch: noon, Pizza Ranch, 1010 S.E. Sixth Ave. Guest speaker is County Commissioner Mike Gage.

Friday

Christian Businessmen's Committee meeting: 6:30 a.m., Millstone, 2210 Sixth Ave. S.E.

Narcotics Anonymous: Open meeting, 9 a.m., New Life Fellowship Church, 205 1st Ave SE. Jeff, 605-290-4675.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 1 and 8:30 p.m. (all closed meetings), Yellow House, 519 S. Arch St. 605-225-1292.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sixth Sense: Pamphlet: 6 p.m. (closed/nonsmoking), 422 Fifth Ave. S.E. (west door). Rich, 605-380-4784.

Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. worship, 8 p.m. sharing, 214 1st Ave S.E. Christ-based 12-step recovery program for any issue or addiction.

