Apple's supply chain is finally recovering from shortages as it prepares for a slate of new product launches in 2022, DigiTimes reports. In a paywalled report, DigiTimes claims that Apple's supply chain partners are expected to "remain in high gear" through February 2022 as demand for the latest iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Pro models remain strong. Apple faced severe component shortages and logistical difficulties late last year, hindering its ability to meet demand for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Component shortages for the ‌iPhone 13‌ models were said to be so severe in the fall that Apple reallocated iPad components to be used in the iPhone.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO