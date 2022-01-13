ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Anderson East, Bendigo Fletcher

creativeloafing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCL's Hal Horowitz Recommends: Few caught East in 2015 as an opening act at Smith’s Olde Bar before his debut was released, or even headlining Eddie’s Attic shortly thereafter. Six years, three studio and one live album later...

creativeloafing.com

Comments / 0

Related
creativeloafing.com

Lost Dog Street Band

CL's Hal Horowitz Recommends: This “dark folk” trio hails from Nashville but that city’s generally slicker country approach is a million miles away from their tough, dusky, rustic, backwoods sound. They will feature songs from a new release, Glory, where one of the lines is “I kicked down the doors of the Grand Ole Opry,” which says it all.
MUSIC
creativeloafing.com

Nordista Freeze, Wieuca, Monsoon, Slime Ring

CL's Matthew Warhol Recommends: One part Brian Wilson, one part Mac DeMarco, and one part Tom Petty, Nordista Freeze is here for bright vibes and great times. His slacker brand of psych-rock makes me yearn for grandchildren, only so I can soak in their love while kicked-back at the family barbecue. His music feels current and nostalgic at the same time. You could hear Nordista Freeze’s songs in a burnouts van in 1971 or you could hear it in your baby-cousin’s TikTok. On the release of his 2021 album, Big Sky Pipe Dream, the Nashville artists said it was the closest he has ever come to capturing his live sound in recording. A self proclaimed “road warrior” he claims to have over 500 shows since 2016.
MUSIC
creativeloafing.com

Dan Navarro, Jennifer Lynn Simpson

Dan Navarro’s music probes life at its most resonant. In his rich baritone, he sings songs of heart and insight, steeped in experience, soulful tales from a long road well-traveled. His former acoustic duo, Lowen & Navarro, released 13 albums, enjoyed widespread Triple A radio airplay and performed 1500...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson East
Person
Cl
Variety

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
MUSIC
purecountry1067.com

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Alan Jackson Wrote

“I Can’t Do That Anymore,” by Faith Hill. Jackson’s wife thought the song was about their relationship, however, Jackson said it was a “universal problem” for couples. “Forever Together,” by Randy Travis, “If I Could Make a Living,” by Clay Walker, “Til I Was Loved...
MUSIC
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Eyed Soul#Smith S Olde Bar
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
NFL
iheart.com

Jason Aldean's Daughter 'Sings Like Her Daddy' And It'll Melt Your Heart

Talent runs in the family! Jason Aldean’s daughter delivered an adorable rendition of “Jingle Bells,” and the country star’s wife, Brittany Aldean, shared a video of the festive performance on Instagram. Brittany said she “Sings like her daddy🎤.” Sure enough, her superstar dad beamed with pride, commenting: “Sing it baby girl! That song never sounded so good. 😍”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Trailer: Katy Perry Is An ‘Absolute Wreck’ As She Cries Over A Contestant

Katy Perry breaks down in tears over a contestant, and Luke Bryan says she’s an ‘absolute wreck’ in this first ‘American Idol’ season 20 trailer. American Idol is back for its milestone 20th season on February 27. The search is on for the next big thing in music. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest are all back for season 20, the fifth season under ABC. From the looks of the first trailer, which dropped during the Winter Television Critics Association’s Virtual Press Conference on January 12, this is going to be one of the most emotional seasons yet.
TV SHOWS
wkml.com

Luke Bryan And Wife Nail ‘The Griswolds’ In Social Post

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline have a lot of fun at Christmas with their annual “Pranksmas” that they celebrate where they prank each other all season long. They also have some fun on social media as they recently posted on Instagram a photo where they nail the Griswold’s from the Chevy Chase movie Christmas Vacation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

Ralph Emery Dies: Country Music DJ & TV Host Was 88

Ralph Emery, the country music disc jockey and television host who came to prominence on Nashville’s WSM, died on Saturday of natural causes, while surrounded by family at Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center, his son Michael told AP. He was 88. Among those paying tribute to Emery today was “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean. “Ralph Emery was my friend. I did his show many times and he was kind enough to send me a Christmas card every year. He had that special country music knowledge and that voice,” McLean said in a statement provided by his publicist. “Ralph was to country music what...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Celebrates Winter’s Arrival at His Ranch With Adorable Snow Day Photos

When it comes to snowy days with the family, Jason Aldean doesn’t take anything for granted. The country singer got out with his kids to celebrate the snow. Down in Columbia, Tennessee at the Night Train Ranch, there was a blanket of snow. That same winter storm brought winter weather and traffic issues to states across the southeast including North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky. Things seemed a little more relaxed out on Aldean’s ranch, though.
COLUMBIA, TN
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert is all smiles as she shares incredible news with fans

Miranda Lambert has taken to Instagram to post a new video for fans, sharing her excitement at tickets going on sale for her new tour with Little Big Town. The two artists will be going back out on the road together for round two of their Bandwagon Tour, and Miranda is sure to be joined by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, whom she wed in 2019 and who retired from the police force in 2020. In the short clip, Miranda rocks a classic denim jacket and has her blonde hair styled in loose waves as she reveals that tickets are now on sale, and tells fans how excited she is to "get to go be part of Little Big Town, my favourite band ever".
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Morgan Wallen's Grand Ole Opry appearance sparks swift backlash

Morgan Wallen appeared alongside his Big Loud label-mate, ERNEST, Saturday night as the emerging country vocalist made his scheduled debut appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. The tandem recently collaborated on a new ballad, "Flower Shops," which they sang together during ERNEST's set. The appearance was first reported via the...
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Luke Combs Gifted Morgan Wallen a Piece of Country Music History

While Morgan Wallen appeared on Behind The Vest with Druski, the “Dangerous” singer revealed he got a piece of Country Music history courtesy of Luke Combs. Wallen was a part of Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” in 2019 and received a pretty special gift when the tour wrapped.
MUSIC
mymmanews.com

Jason Aldean Announced as Musical Guest for Triad Combat II

Triller Fight Club, ever-changing the sports and music industry, announced today the addition of Country Music Superstar Jason Aldean as the extraordinary musical guest for their highly anticipated Triad Combat II event set for Saturday, February 26, 2022 from the world-renowned Toyota Center in Downtown Houston, TX and streaming live on FITE and TrillerFightClub.com. Aldean will perform a full concert at Triad Combat II including his new hit single, ‘Trouble with a Heartbreak.’
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy