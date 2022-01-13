Anderson East, Bendigo Fletcher

CL's Matthew Warhol Recommends: One part Brian Wilson, one part Mac DeMarco, and one part Tom Petty, Nordista Freeze is here for bright vibes and great times. His slacker brand of psych-rock makes me yearn for grandchildren, only so I can soak in their love while kicked-back at the family barbecue. His music feels current and nostalgic at the same time. You could hear Nordista Freeze’s songs in a burnouts van in 1971 or you could hear it in your baby-cousin’s TikTok. On the release of his 2021 album, Big Sky Pipe Dream, the Nashville artists said it was the closest he has ever come to capturing his live sound in recording. A self proclaimed “road warrior” he claims to have over 500 shows since 2016.
