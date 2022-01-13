ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Dog Street Band

Cover picture for the articleCL's Hal Horowitz Recommends: This “dark folk” trio hails from Nashville but that city’s generally slicker country approach is a million miles away from their tough, dusky, rustic, backwoods sound. They will feature songs from a new release, Glory, where...

Motown Tribute with Level One Band at Main Street Crossing

Experience a tribute to legendary Motown bands like The Temptations, The Supremes, and Jackson 5, when Level One performs at Main Street Crossing. There will be a performance at 3:30pm and at 7:30pm. Admission. Tickets start at $28. Order tickets or learn more.
Anderson East, Bendigo Fletcher

CL's Hal Horowitz Recommends: Few caught East in 2015 as an opening act at Smith’s Olde Bar before his debut was released, or even headlining Eddie’s Attic shortly thereafter. Six years, three studio and one live album later he has graduated to this larger venue where his expressive blue eyed soul and expansive sound always belonged.
Nordista Freeze, Wieuca, Monsoon, Slime Ring

CL's Matthew Warhol Recommends: One part Brian Wilson, one part Mac DeMarco, and one part Tom Petty, Nordista Freeze is here for bright vibes and great times. His slacker brand of psych-rock makes me yearn for grandchildren, only so I can soak in their love while kicked-back at the family barbecue. His music feels current and nostalgic at the same time. You could hear Nordista Freeze’s songs in a burnouts van in 1971 or you could hear it in your baby-cousin’s TikTok. On the release of his 2021 album, Big Sky Pipe Dream, the Nashville artists said it was the closest he has ever come to capturing his live sound in recording. A self proclaimed “road warrior” he claims to have over 500 shows since 2016.
Dan Navarro, Jennifer Lynn Simpson

Dan Navarro’s music probes life at its most resonant. In his rich baritone, he sings songs of heart and insight, steeped in experience, soulful tales from a long road well-traveled. His former acoustic duo, Lowen & Navarro, released 13 albums, enjoyed widespread Triple A radio airplay and performed 1500...
Smoke Bellow, Go Public, Immaterial Possession

CL's Matthew Warhol Recommends: An old adage says that travel broadens the mind. For indie-pop duo Smoke Bellow, a move from Baltimore, MD to Melbourne, Australia allowed them to find their true sound. Whether it be the change in perspective from moving to the other side of our blue, spinning marble or more literally immersing themselves in new styles of music, they emerged from the Outback with a fully-formed musical identity, one that draws from post-punk, krautrock, minimalist composition, and West African guitar groups. This odd amalgamation results in what I can only describe as what would happen if DEVO had taken a pilgrimage similar to the one The Beatles did to India in the mid-sixties. Instruments bounce in and out with glee, singing their own little joyous lines. Saxophone, synthesizers, nomadic drums, guitar, and what sounds like some kind of children’s instrument all converge into these sound safaris as vocalist Meredith McHugh whispers or coos or talks to us in her cool tones. It may have took them a trip around the world, but Smoke Bellow discovered something different. And in 2022, you do not hear that everyday.
How Ronnie Spector Saved the E Street Band From Breaking Up

When Ronnie Spector agreed to record a cover version with the E Street Band, she was making sure the group didn’t break up. The studio session took place in 1977 when Bruce Springsteen was engaged in a battle with his former manager, and as a result, was legally prevented from tracking any new music. That meant the members of his band were also unable to work, and the Boss was running low on cash to pay them.
Watkins Family Hour

CL's Hal Horowitz Recommends: Sean and Sara Watkins disbanded their popular Nickel Creek bluegrass trio to further their careers both solo and in this revolving door collective. As the title to their 2020 Brother Sister album implies, they have stripped down their sound to just a duo. That focuses attention on their sumptuous intertwining voices and often bittersweet fiddle/guitar music.
Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
How Nashville Legend Ralph Emery Dissed Country-Rock Pioneers the Byrds — and the Night They Buried the Hatchet

Left out of most obituaries about renowned country music talk-show host Ralph Emery, who died Saturday, was his infamy among many rock fans for having gotten into a tiff in the late 1960s with the Byrds. Their beef even resulted in Emery being dismissed, by name, in a Byrds track — “Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man,” which had Gram Parsons and Roger McGuinn attempting to get the last laugh in song. But, lest Emery be remembered forever by Byrds buffs as a villain in the story, Emery invited McGuinn onto his highly rated cable series “Nashville Now” 17 years later for...
‘Yellowjackets’ Composers Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker on Drafting the Perfect Indie-Rock Theme Song, and Why the ’90s Are Back

The ’90s: back! Also back: overwhelming existential dread! They’re two great tastes that taste great together, as any fan of Showtime’s hit series “Yellowjackets” can attest. Besides all the mid-’90s pop and indie-rock needle drops that pop up amid the calmer moments in the show’s sometimes horrific storm, there’s also music of an uneasier nature coming from the two musicians responsible for both the score and original songs, both ’90s veterans: Craig Wedren of the band Shudder to Think, and Anna Waronker of That Dog. Without resorting to cannibalism, these two formed a few survival skills of their own, in escaping...
Family reunites with lost dog

A Texas family travels to Indiana to reunite with their lost dog!. Man who lost 5 relatives in New York apartment fire shares their story. Ty Pennington talks HGTV's 'Rock the Block,' new design collection. Breaking barriers: Supermodel Emme talks body-positivity movement. Relative of Bronx family killed in fire shares...
