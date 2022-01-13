ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Short Course Series: Picturing the South: 25 Years

creativeloafing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for an engaging, conversational, discussion-based exploration of the sixteen artists included in Picturing the South: 25 Years. During this multiweek course, led by Michael David Murphy, we’ll place the artists...

creativeloafing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Unusual team finds gigantic planet hidden in plain sight

A University of California Riverside (UCR) astronomer and a group of eagle-eyed citizen scientists have discovered a giant gas planet hidden from view by typical stargazing tools. The planet, TOI-2180 b, has the same diameter as Jupiter, but is nearly three times more massive. Researchers also believe it contains 105...
ASTRONOMY
Anime News Network

Live-Action Tokyo MER Series Gets Short Net Anime

The live-action Tokyo MER: Hashiru Kinkyūkyūmeishitsu medical drama series got a short net anime titled GO! GO! TOKYO MER ~Kinkyūjitai to Tatakau Nakamatchi~ on Wednesday to commemorate the series' movie announcement. The anime portrays the characters as animals. The first two-minute episode is streaming on TBS' "Youtuboo" YouTube channel. The first three episodes are streaming on TVer, TBS FREE, GYAO!, and Paravi. New episodes may launch at an irregular schedule until March.
COMICS
Variety

How Films Like ‘Dune’ and ‘King Richard’ Use Fantasy in Storytelling

One thing that Hollywood definitely knows how to do is tell a cinematic fairy tale. Whether cut from real life or a work of fiction, filmmakers have long believed that sometimes a story requires bending reality to take flight. In other instances, storytellers have looked to the real world when searching for inspirational tales that feel almost too good to be true. How do our favorite movies inhabit our dream lives, and do our dream lives create situations that might turn fairy tales into nightmares? How do big-screen legends give voices to our most compelling hopes and fears? “Dune” is an...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historical Context#Short Course#Southern
Secret LA

45 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This January

We made it! 2022 has arrived, now it’s time to celebrate with this list of incredible things to do in L.A. this month. Last year felt like a lifetime. But the new year is finally here, and with it comes tons of exciting activities. While things aren’t quite back to normal, there are still plenty of wonderful ways to keep you busy for the month. Whether it’s a vibrant parade, planning a bucket list or taking a short trip to enjoy post-storm snow, you’ll get to kick off the year with tons of new discoveries and experiences. Here are all the things you can add to your calendar this January.
Secret LA

The Venue For LA’s Picturesque Klimt Exhibit Has Finally Been Revealed

A brilliant exhibit highlighting Klimt’s iconic pieces is coming to Los Angeles—and we now know where it will take place!. Exhibition Hub, the company that brought highly successful, immersive Van Gogh exhibits to cities like NYC, Atlanta, and Miami, has just announced a brand-new experience that’s coming to a huge 80,000-square foot space off Montebello Boulevard in Montebello, California !
LOS ANGELES, CA
creativeloafing.com

Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites

CL's Kevin C. Madigan Recommends: An exhibit in January that transforms classic stories into three-dimensional plays. “Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites” will convert seven time-honored picture books such as “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” and “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” into live-action learning settings that highlight six pre-reading skills: disposition to read, print awareness, letter knowledge, sound awareness, vocabulary, and narrative skills and comprehension. Storyland “provides imaginative, book-based experiences for children up to the age of eight, and models early literacy experiences to parents and other adult caregivers,” a spokesperson said. — KCM.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
creativeloafing.com

Mastering Our New World

Internationally Acclaimed Kabbalist and Psychologist. Join us for a powerful experience as mystic and mentor Rabbi Dr. Laibl Wolf masterfully combines ancient Jewish wisdom with cutting-edge psychology to inspire and change the way you think and feel. Rabbi Dr. Laibl Wolf of Australia has been a worldwide teacher of spirituality...
RELIGION
The Daily Collegian

Speaker series offered through Intro to Writing Studies course

ALTOONA, Pa. — Six professionals in a variety of careers who write and study writing will offer brief lectures throughout the spring 2022 semester. The speaker series is offered through the Intro to Writing Studies course, which builds students’ rhetorical skills in critical and creative genres of writing and introduces them to how they can be used in future careers.
ALTOONA, PA
creativeloafing.com

Chuck Prophet

Since his neo-psychedelic Green On Red days, Chuck Prophet has been turning out country, folk, blues, and Brill Building classicism. THE LAND THAT TIME FORGET is something different, a weather vane picking up signals from outer space – or maybe it’s the Heartland.
MUSIC
creativeloafing.com

Dan Navarro, Jennifer Lynn Simpson

Dan Navarro’s music probes life at its most resonant. In his rich baritone, he sings songs of heart and insight, steeped in experience, soulful tales from a long road well-traveled. His former acoustic duo, Lowen & Navarro, released 13 albums, enjoyed widespread Triple A radio airplay and performed 1500...
MUSIC
creativeloafing.com

Lost Dog Street Band

CL's Hal Horowitz Recommends: This “dark folk” trio hails from Nashville but that city’s generally slicker country approach is a million miles away from their tough, dusky, rustic, backwoods sound. They will feature songs from a new release, Glory, where one of the lines is “I kicked down the doors of the Grand Ole Opry,” which says it all.
MUSIC
creativeloafing.com

Nordista Freeze, Wieuca, Monsoon, Slime Ring

CL's Matthew Warhol Recommends: One part Brian Wilson, one part Mac DeMarco, and one part Tom Petty, Nordista Freeze is here for bright vibes and great times. His slacker brand of psych-rock makes me yearn for grandchildren, only so I can soak in their love while kicked-back at the family barbecue. His music feels current and nostalgic at the same time. You could hear Nordista Freeze’s songs in a burnouts van in 1971 or you could hear it in your baby-cousin’s TikTok. On the release of his 2021 album, Big Sky Pipe Dream, the Nashville artists said it was the closest he has ever come to capturing his live sound in recording. A self proclaimed “road warrior” he claims to have over 500 shows since 2016.
MUSIC
creativeloafing.com

Smoke Bellow, Go Public, Immaterial Possession

CL's Matthew Warhol Recommends: An old adage says that travel broadens the mind. For indie-pop duo Smoke Bellow, a move from Baltimore, MD to Melbourne, Australia allowed them to find their true sound. Whether it be the change in perspective from moving to the other side of our blue, spinning marble or more literally immersing themselves in new styles of music, they emerged from the Outback with a fully-formed musical identity, one that draws from post-punk, krautrock, minimalist composition, and West African guitar groups. This odd amalgamation results in what I can only describe as what would happen if DEVO had taken a pilgrimage similar to the one The Beatles did to India in the mid-sixties. Instruments bounce in and out with glee, singing their own little joyous lines. Saxophone, synthesizers, nomadic drums, guitar, and what sounds like some kind of children’s instrument all converge into these sound safaris as vocalist Meredith McHugh whispers or coos or talks to us in her cool tones. It may have took them a trip around the world, but Smoke Bellow discovered something different. And in 2022, you do not hear that everyday.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy