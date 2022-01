CES 2022 is still going on, but one big name missing happens to be Google. That’s not to say that they weren’t planning to be there, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Google pulled out. Nevertheless, the tech giant still wants to show off their plans for the year, and the one big target they’ve set for themselves this year revolves around their Android operating system. Google knows that for many of us, we’re getting more connected devices in our household every year, and so Google wants to improve the overall ecosystem by making it easier to connect your smartphone to other devices, including Windows.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO