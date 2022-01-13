ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Now you can play PUBG: Battlegrounds on PC, Consoles for free!

By Technology
techgig.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korean video game company Krafton has officially announced that PUBG :. , its battle royale game, is now available for free on PC and consoles. Battlegrounds Plus, an optional premium account upgrade that allows players to access...

content.techgig.com

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

You can play Monster Hunter Rise on PC like it’s a Kurosawa film

Monster Hunter Rise comes to Steam next week, and you already know it’s going to have all kinds of improvements over the Switch original, like higher resolutions and unlocked frame rates. But who cares about that stuff, am I right? Today we’ve gotten a look at something much more important: screen filters.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

PUBG Goes Free-To-Play On All Platforms

Online battle royale shooter PUBG: Battlegrounds has now gone free to play, nearly five years after its initial release. The developer announced that the switch would be coming soon at the Game Awards late last year, but it was not until this week that the changes took effect. PUBG is...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

PUBG Now Available for Free on Steam

PUBG: Battlegrounds has switched to free-to-play model. Maintenance is currently taking place on the servers, and free play will begin tomorrow. As previously announced, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, one of the most popular online shooters, has switched to a free-to-play model with microtransactions. The switch applies to all hardware platforms on which the game is available, namely PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Google Stadia.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

PUBG is nwo free to download, free to play soon

PUBG managed to stick with the buy to play model for much longer than one could anticipate event after other battle royales became highly successful thanks to their F2P models. Fortnite overcame PUBG long ago and is still the king in the genre while Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone are enjoying a lot of success as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

PUBG relaunches in free-to-play form

Battle royale behemoth PUBG has relaunched in free-to-play form. It's free to download across platforms (PC and console) now. The fancy live action free-to-play launch trailer is below:. It's worth noting new players start out with a free basic account, which has access to most in-game content but not all....
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
bulletin-news.com

PUBG Switches to Free-to-Play Model With 15.2 Update

Publisher Krafton said on Wednesday that PUBG: Battlegrounds has transitioned to a free-to-play model and is now available to all gamers for free on PC and consoles. Along with the new Battlegrounds Plus premium account upgrade, Krafton, the publisher of the popular mobile battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India, has released a one-time, non-recurring Battlegrounds Plus premium account upgrade.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PUBG Has Officially Gone Free-To-Play

So, it’s official. PUBG - Battlegrounds has made the transition to free-to-play. You now have absolutely no excuse not to play it, other than trying to maintain some semblance of spare time in your life, that is. Well, at the time of writing, you do actually have one other...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

PUBG goes free-to-play, with rewards for past buyers

PUBG is officially free to play. As announced during The Game Awards 2021, the seminal battle royale switched to a freemium model on Wednesday. PUBG Battlegrounds players who had purchased the game sometime over the past five years will be upgraded to a tier of service called Battlegrounds Plus, which offers a chunk of content and two extra match types to play.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

PUBG Is Now Free-To-Play On Xbox, With A Catch

PUBG Battlegrounds first landed on consoles in Xbox Game Preview, way back in 2017. It was a premium product, even in its preview state, but it's safe to say things have changed for the genre since. To keep up, PUBG is going free. As of today, with the game's 15.2...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

PUBG Was Not Influenced Into Free To Play Model

More players now diving into the game. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, has been around since 2017. The video game had quickly gained a large following. But, for several years, we saw this game as a premium title. Players had to purchase the game to enjoy it. That’s now changed as the game recently went to a free-to-play model. While the gates are now open for more players to try the title out, don’t confuse the business change for staying competitive.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

PUBG is now free-to-play, but Ranked mode needs a one-off payment

PUBG Battlegrounds is now officially free-to-play as of today, its developer has confirmed. The game, which was previously named PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds before being renamed in August 2021, is now available to download and play free of charge. Every new player who downloads the game will start off with a Basic...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Monster Hunter Rise PC Release Time: When Can You Play on Steam?

Monster Hunter Rise is releasing on PC today and many players may be wondering what the exact Monster Hunter Rise PC Release Time is. In terms of the game itself, Monster Hunter Rise has had an excellent reception since its launch and has kept fans entertained and returning to the game for more after frequent updates have been deployed for the experience. Notably, events in Monster Hunter Rise have been a massive success and have been unique in their implementation. Now it is time for PC players to get their chance to try the latest Monster Hunter experience, this guide article will inform you of what time Monster Hunter Rise releases for PC.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘PUBG’ is now free to play, but that has nothing to do with ‘Fortnite’

Originally launching in early access on PC only back in 2017, ‘PUBG’, or originally ‘PLAYERUNKNOWN’S Battlegrounds’ is one of the biggest success stories in modern gaming history. Starting out life as a mod for ARMA 2, it became a pioneer for a brand new genre which is now one of the most successful when it comes to free to play gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
howtogeek.com

The NVIDIA SHIELD TV Can Now Play 4K HDR PC Games

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

10 Lost Games You Can Play RIGHT NOW

What was once lost now is found. Every year new games are announced and some of those games seemingly disappear off the face of the earth. Big studios and publishers cancel games after years of hype — leaving us all wondering what we missed. Everyone feels the same way. We all want to know what cancelled games like Starcraft: Ghost actually played like. Were we missing a secret gem? Were the developers right to pull the plug? For some games, we can find out ourselves.
VIDEO GAMES

