UK's Persimmon buoyant on housing demand, names Jason Windsor as CFO

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Persimmon Plc said on Thursday demand for new homes stayed strong as Britain’s No. 2 homebuilder built more houses in 2021 than the previous year, helped by government support measures and low mortgage rates.

Jason Windsor has been appointed as the chief financial officer, the company said, adding that he is expected to join the homebuilder during the summer.

Prior to this role, Windsor was the group CFO with insurance firm Aviva Plc.

