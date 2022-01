It’s a moment so many single parents struggle to overcome when they dip their toe back into the dating pool, opening the door of their family life to let in someone new. It’s frightening to open up your own heart to a new person, let alone inviting them into your child’s life. And even with a little help from Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk, Drew Barrymore found the idea of dating as a single mom overwhelming. So much so that the mom of two admitted “I’m not there yet” after breaking down in tears in an excerpt from her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO