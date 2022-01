Less than two years after their split, the time has come for Brian Austin Green’s response to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s engagement. So, what does Fox’s ex-husband really think of her newly engaged status? Green—who announced his split from Fox in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage—is apparently “happy” for his ex-wife following her engagement to Kelly, according to a source who spoke to People on January 13, 2022. “As long as [Megan and MGK are] both on the same page with the kids, he’s good and happy for her,” the insider told the publication, noting that...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO