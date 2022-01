KENT, WA. – Reid Schaefer scored twice and added two assists and the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Everett Silvertips, 5-1, Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center. The T-birds also got a goal and an assist each from Jared Davidson, Henrik Rybinski and Sam Oremba, in earning their second win against their U.S. Division-leading rivals. The T-birds see action again at home next Friday when they host the Spokane Chiefs. Game time is 7:05.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO