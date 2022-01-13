ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

How Civil Wars Start by Barbara F Walter review – sounding the alarm

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QoOxd_0dkQPF1U00
Trump supporters inside the US Capitol in January 2021.

Barbara Walter does not expect to see a civil war in the US of the order of the conflict that tore the nation apart in the 1860s, but that’s chiefly because civil wars are fought differently these days. And it’s about the only comfort a concerned reader can take from this sobering account of how civil wars start and are conducted in our time. Walter is a professor of international relations at the University of California, San Diego, and a consultant to various government and international agencies. She has studied civil wars and insurgencies for three decades, and iIn this book she draws on her own work and that of other researchers to produce a typology of the descent into organised domestic violence.

Sign up to our Inside Saturday newsletter for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the magazine’s biggest features, as well as a curated list of our weekly highlights.

The key concept is that of “anocracy”, a transition stage of government between autocracy and democracy. The transition can be made in either direction, and it is during the transition that most civil wars erupt. Autocracies possess sufficient powers of repression to keep potential insurgents in check; democracies allow dissidents means to effect change without resorting to violence. But when autocracies weaken, repression can fail, and when democracies ossify, the release valves get stuck.

A crucial development in the road to civil war is the emergence of factions. Walter observes that in the early 20th century, civil wars were fought along lines of class and ideology. Hence the Russian revolution of 1917 and the Chinese revolution that began a decade later. But after the second world war, as the old colonial empires broke down, civil wars increasingly reflected ethnic and religious factionalisation. By the late 20th century, such fault lines lay at the heart of most civil wars.

A case study to which Walter returns repeatedly is the breakup of Yugoslavia. Held together by the iron fist of Tito, who ruthlessly suppressed displays of religion and ethnicity, the country fractured spectacularly on ethnic and religious lines after his death. In that conflict, the Serbian leader Slobodan Milošević proved an archetype of another concept that Walter employs, the “ethnic entrepreneur”. Milošević turned Tito’s policy on its head, deliberately fanning ethnic and religious flames.

Walter punctuates her account with recollections by individuals she has interviewed. One informant told of living in Sarajevo before the breakup began and hardly noticing the religious and ethnic differences among her neighbours. But after Milošević and his imitators engaged the propaganda machinery, the social fabric was torn asunder. Walter’s source was at home with her young son in March 1992 when the lights went out. “And then suddenly you started to hear machine guns,” she said.

The factions most disposed to violence are those Walter and others call “sons of the soil”. People with deep histories in a country, traditionally rural, they resent displacement by immigrants and urban elites. When their resentments are stoked by ethnic entrepreneurs, they are much more prone to violence than other groups.

And the most important driver – the “accelerant” – of recent civil wars has been social media. “Social media is every ethnic entrepreneur’s dream,” writes Walter. She finds it not at all a coincidence that the world achieved peak democracy just before social media began to proliferate, and that democracy has been in retreat ever since.

She notes that on the scale researchers in her field employ, the US in the last few years has slipped into the range of anocracy. The slide commenced in the 1990s with the emergence of partisan television networks; it continued with the efflorescence of Facebook, Twitter and weaponised talk radio. And then: “Into this political morass stepped the biggest ethnic entrepreneur of all: Donald Trump.”

Walter’s recounting of Trump’s assaults on decency and democracy is familiar yet still chilling. The good news is that the bad news wasn’t worse. But we haven’t seen the end of it. “America was lucky that its first modern autocratic president was neither smart nor politically experienced. Other ambitious, more effective Republicans – Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley – have taken note and will seek to do better.”

So what is a democrat to do? First, concentrate on improving the performance of government. The research of Walter and her colleagues shows that politics is more important than economics in starting or preventing civil wars. She suggests federalising election laws, curtailing partisan gerrymandering, curbing unaccountable campaign contributions and eliminating the electoral college. More vaguely, she recommends that government “renew its commitment to providing for its most vulnerable citizens”.

And social media must be regulated. “The US government regulates all kinds of industries – from utilities and drug companies to food processing plants – to promote the common good,” Walter writes. “For the sake of democracy and social cohesion, social media platforms should be added to the list.”

Will this be enough? Walter hopes so. But she expects the domestic terrorism that has been on the rise since the Oklahoma City bombing of 1995 will continue to get worse, that insurgents and militias – the civil warriors of the 21st century – will continue to proliferate, and that demagogues like Trump will continue to encourage them.

Walter relates that amid the 2020 election campaign, she and her husband, who between them possess Swiss, Canadian, Hungarian and German passports, considered their exit strategy from the US should things get really bad. They even weighed up applying for Hungarian citizenship for their daughter. It didn’t come to that. But they renewed their passports just in case.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Carl Bernstein: ‘Our democracy, before Trump, had ceased to be working well’

Carl Bernstein is crying. He slips an index finger behind his spectacles to push away a tear. He repeats the action to wipe his other eye. Nearly six decades have passed since Bernstein, a young newsman in a hurry, was told by a colleague that President John F Kennedy was dead. But the gut punch of that moment surfaces as if it were yesterday. “I still have trouble with it,” Bernstein admits, quickly regaining his composure. “It’s very strange.”
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian view of Joe Biden: he needs to face opponents within – and without

The US president, Joe Biden, suffered his worst day in office – so far – last Thursday. Mr Biden had begun that morning hoping to convince his party to support his push to change Senate rules to pass two voting rights bills. Even before he got a chance to make his case, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a rightwing Democrat, rejected the president’s plan. At a stroke, two key parts of Mr Biden’s agenda – racial justice and democracy – appear stalled. On the same day, the US supreme court struck down the Biden administration’s requirement for businesses to make employees either be vaccinated against Covid-19 or test weekly and wear a mask at work. The president’s pledge to lift the threat of the pandemic won’t be redeemed any time soon.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Foreign Policy

Why the U.S. Military Isn’t Ready for Civil War

The unimaginable has become reality in the United States. Buffoonish mobs desecrating the U.S. Capitol building, tanks parading down the streets of Washington, running battles between protesters and militias, armed rebels attempting to kidnap sitting governors, uncertainty about the peaceful transition of power—if you read about them in another country, you would think a civil war had already begun. The basic truth is the United States might be on the brink of such a war today. Americans must now take the proposition seriously, not just as a political warning but as a probable military scenario—and a potential catastrophe.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HISTORY.com

How Many Died in the American Civil War?

Burying the dead at Antietam, September 1862. (Credit: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Purchase, Florance Waterbury Bequest, 1970) The Civil War was the deadliest of all American wars. No one disagrees with that. But how many died has long been a matter of debate. For more than a century, the...
POLITICS
The New Yorker

Is a Civil War Ahead?

The edifice of American exceptionalism has always wobbled on a shoddy foundation of self-delusion, and yet most Americans have readily accepted the commonplace that the United States is the world’s oldest continuous democracy. That serene assertion has now collapsed. On January 6, 2021, when white supremacists, militia members, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
houstonianonline.com

How can the United States still prevent a civil war?

The verse from George Packer’s latest book, The Resurrection of America, tells. It paints a pitch-black picture of a country torn apart by bone, but despite this it has no subtitle of ‘America’s Disappointment’ (the title of one of his earlier books), but the opposite. Optimism, in addition to pragmatism, is part of the nation’s essential DNA, so Packer opens and closes his book: ‘I’m an American’. This is a personal book, written after the Capitol invasion on January 6, 2021 and in the midst of the Corona epidemic.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Donald Trump
arcamax.com

Another Civil War? Sounds Far-Fetched, Until It Isn’t

What’s going on? I’ve been hearing so much lately about our national political divide that it brings a novelty song from my 1950s childhood back to mind:. “Save Your Confederate Money, Boys, the South Shall Rise Again.”. Even in my Northern hometown the song was a hit on...
POLITICS
anjournal.com

No civil war on the horizon

I’m not sure how many people think this, but I spoke with a woman, a friend, last week who’s worried that a civil war is on the horizon because so many Americans are split over COVID, the vaccinations, and how to mitigate the spread of the SARS virus. Some Americans also get into fights over facemasks.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
timesexaminer.com

Lessons from the Civil War

The Menace of Sectionalist Politics and Protective Tariffs. Protectionist tariffs are a general menace to economic prosperity. Near the beginning of the Great Depression, one of the highest tariff bills in U.S. history, the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, was passed on June 17, 1930, by Congress and signed by Republican President Herbert Hoover, who had strongly opposed the bill. Its purpose was to protect suffering American workers, farmers, and businesses from foreign competition. Up until then, exporters were faring well and remained one of the relative strengths in the economy. The House passed the bill 264 to 147, with 244 Republicans and 20 Democrats voting for it. The Senate passed it 44 to 42, with 39 Republicans and 5 Democrats voting for it. As could have been predicted by historical experience, exports soon suffered, dropping 61 percent with even Canada introducing a retaliatory tariff against U.S. goods. Unemployment was at 7.8 percent when Smoot-Hawley passed and jumped to 16.3 percent in 1931 and peaked at 25.1 percent in 1933.62.
IMMIGRATION
The Day

Of civil war and elections

This appeared in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. In perhaps the saddest statement since Jan. 6 on the state of American democracy, Republican lawmakers across the country have been asked to say three simple words: Joe. Biden. Won. But they just can’t bring themselves to do it, even though Biden beat...
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evi#Republicans#Gerrymandering#Chinese
mprnews.org

How civil wars start and why it could happen again in America

When Barbara F. Walter started researching her book, “How Civil Wars Start, and How to Stop Them,” in 2018, many wondered if it was an “exercise in fear-mongering.” The idea that the U.S. could find itself mired in a second civil war seemed incredulous, even irresponsible.
POLITICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Let's not invent a civil war

"How Civil Wars Start," a new book by political scientist Barbara F. Walter, was cited all over the place in the days around the anniversary of last winter's riot at the Capitol. The New Yorker's David Remnick, Vox's Zack Beauchamp and my New York Times colleague Michelle Goldberg all invoked Walter's work in essays discussing the possibility that the United States stands on the edge of an abyss, with years of civil strife ahead.
POLITICS
NPR

Is another civil war brewing in America?

The idea of another American Civil War might seem outlandish. But as the country diversifies, it's grown more polarized. Today, Americans can't even agree on who won the 2020 election or whether masks prevent the spread of COVID. Researchers say it's not out of the question for these political tensions to boil over.
POLITICS
Kingsport Times-News

Novelist witnesses the horror of war as a Civil War nurse

The famous novelist Louisa May Alcott, author of “Little Women,” was an abolitionist and a feminist. When the Civil War broke out, she was not content to sit and watch while the men marched off to war past her family’s home in Concord, Massachusetts. “As I can’t fight, I will content myself with working with those who can,” she wrote.
CONCORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
International Relations
The Independent

‘Dangerous’: Wife of indicted Oath Keepers founder calls him a ‘sociopath’

The founder of the extremist right-wing gang the Oath Keepers has been described as a "complete sociopath" by his estranged wife. Tasha Adams, the wife of Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, made the comments during an interview on CNN a day after he was charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Capitol riot. Ms Adams said she was happy he was arrested and that she had previous feared for the safety of herself and her family. She said she felt "so much relief" that the man was behind bars and facing serious charges. "I knew...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Rhodes: the Oath Keeper who plotted US Capitol attack

Stewart Rhodes, the eye-patch-wearing law graduate who was indicted for seditious conspiracy over the US Capitol assault, spent years preparing to do battle with a government he views as increasingly repressive.  - From Yale Law to conspiracies - Born in 1966, Elmer Stewart Rhodes has revealed little about his upbringing but that he grew up in the southwest US. He joined the army after finishing high school but was discharged early due to an injury in a parachuting exercise.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

115K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy