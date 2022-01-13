County Calendar

VIRGINIA — Iron Range native Kimberly Maki launched her campaign for the position of St. Louis County Attorney Thursday in front of the Virginia Courthouse, where her interest in the law began nearly 30 years ago when she joined the high school mock trial team.
In her announcement address, Maki stated that she is running for county attorney because, having lived in St. Louis County nearly all her life, she loves the county and desires to lead the County Attorney’s Office in seeking justice and...
