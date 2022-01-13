County Calendar

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says the city has found temporary housing for 154 people who had been living in tents in the area known as Mass and Cass. “All I’ve ever wanted was a roof over my head that I can afford,” said a woman who didn’t want her name used, but was given temporary housing at a Boston shelter. “We’re not all drug addicts. Some of us just don’t have any place to live.” Her tent was removed as the city cleared the encampments on Wednesday. Mayor Wu says consent forms were signed to remove unwanted belongings. She described...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO