Politics

County Calendar

ocfl.net
 3 days ago

To change the future land use of 34.58...

ocfl.net

Sedona.Biz

Yes, on Cultural Park Affordable Housing in Sedona

By Tommy Acosta Sedona News: It’s a no brainer Sedona is in dire need of affordable housing for our workforce. That is why it’s odd influential voices in the community would be arguing against the city’s purchase of the Cultural Park to be used for that purpose. Yes, the price tag for the park itself [...] The post Yes, on Cultural Park Affordable Housing in Sedona appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce releases January calendar

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce has released its January calendar which includes its Annual Awards Banquet, Chamber Ambassadors Meeting, Legislative Dinner in Santa Fe, and more. The events highlighted include: Chamber Ambassodors Meeting – Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11:30 a.m. Chamber Board Room (105 E Grand Ave) Legislative Breakfast – […]
CLOVIS, NM
Pen City Current

Meller to donate former Iowan property to county

FORT MADISON – Details were released Wednesday on an agreement between Lee County and the owners of property where the former Iowan hotel was located. The county and Circle M Inc., owned by the Glen Meller family, had been in talks since November about the property. The county is interested in possibly building a new Lee County Health Department on the site.
LEE COUNTY, IA
CBS New York

Extra Cash Starts Saturday For New York City Residents Who Receive SNAP Benefits

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City residents who qualify for food assistance will start seeing some extra cash in their accounts as of Saturday. This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state would provide an additional $230 million in federal funding to SNAP recipients. Every person enrolled in SNAP will get the maximum benefit level this month. That adds up to $835 for a family of four. Families who already receive the maximum will get a $95 stipend. Payments for SNAP recipients outside the city began on Wednesday. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Jan. 15
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WVNS

Overnight warming shelter in Tazewell County opens

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– The Tazewell County Emergency Management team announced the opening of an overnight warming shelter. Cots, blankets, and heater meals will be provided. COVID protocols will be followed with hand sanitizer and face masks available. The warming center is located at Nuckolls Hall at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds. The address is 515 Fairgrounds […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
KRDO News Channel 13

State leaders announce Economic Mobility Partnership to help Coloradans financially

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis and other state leaders announced Friday a new Economic Mobility Partnership that is meant to help Coloradans financially. The Polis-Primavera Administration, AmeriCorps, Serve Colorado, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are set to work together to bring awareness and enrollment to the Child Tax Credit The post State leaders announce Economic Mobility Partnership to help Coloradans financially appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Boston

More Than 150 People Relocated From Mass And Cass Tents To Temporary Housing, Mayor Wu Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says the city has found temporary housing for 154 people who had been living in tents in the area known as Mass and Cass. “All I’ve ever wanted was a roof over my head that I can afford,” said a woman who didn’t want her name used, but was given temporary housing at a Boston shelter. “We’re not all drug addicts. Some of us just don’t have any place to live.” Her tent was removed as the city cleared the encampments on Wednesday. Mayor Wu says consent forms were signed to remove unwanted belongings. She described...
BOSTON, MA
Nevada Current

Community based solar option begins in earnest with newly launched NV Energy program

Policy, politics and progressive commentary An NV Energy program to expand solar access to low-income Nevadans and disadvantaged businesses is off to a solid start, a program administrator says, and is expected to continue to grow in coming years. Lawmakers during the 2019 Legislative Session passed a law essentially requiring the monopoly energy company to establish a program to support […] The post Community based solar option begins in earnest with newly launched NV Energy program appeared first on Nevada Current.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Pittsburgh

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Unveils Bridge Repair Funding Plan, With Millions Targeted For This Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Philadelphia on Friday to announce a new bridge repair program that will pump millions of dollars into this area. Pennsylvania has a huge bridge problem, with more than 3,500 bridges eligible for this federal help, more than any other state in the nation. So maybe it’s no surprise that Buttigieg came to this state to announce a bridge repair program. “The bridge formula program that we’re launching today is the largest dedicated highway investment since the construction of the interstate highway system itself,” said Buttigieg. It’s money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill that will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Responds To Increased Heating Costs With Enhanced Benefits To Assistance Programs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In response to a nationwide rise in heating costs, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that recipients of the state’s utility and electric assistance program will be provided enhanced benefits. “The relief we are announcing today will help our most vulnerable residents keep up with higher energy costs and stay warm throughout the winter months,” Hogan said. “This is all part of our commitment to devote some of our record budget surplus to helping Marylanders in need.” The state also announced  $29 million weatherization assistance program over two years to lower energy consumption and home maintenance costs, $30 million in...
MARYLAND STATE
Mesabi Tribune

Maki announces bid for St. Louis County Attorney

VIRGINIA — Iron Range native Kimberly Maki launched her campaign for the position of St. Louis County Attorney Thursday in front of the Virginia Courthouse, where her interest in the law began nearly 30 years ago when she joined the high school mock trial team. In her announcement address, Maki stated that she is running for county attorney because, having lived in St. Louis County nearly all her life, she loves the county and desires to lead the County Attorney’s Office in seeking justice and...
VIRGINIA, MN

