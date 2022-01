The new 15 iOS update lets you SharePlay during FaceTime so others can see your screen. It’s designed to let people do more together virtually, like watch a show. You can even use other apps like TikTok, Showtime, or share a music playlist. More and more apps are becoming available to share. Just simply open an app while you’re on FaceTime then a prompt will ask you if you want to share your screen with the caller. Just be careful what you share! You never know what you might accidentally have open!

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO