French firm Crypto Blockchain Industries announces new products

By Reuters
 3 days ago
PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - French fintech company Crypto Blockchain Industries (ALCBI.PA), whose shares have rallied since their stock market listing last year, announced on Thursday a new range of products, saying it would develop AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will launch in summer 2022.

Last November, Crypto Blockchain Industries announced the sale of non fungible tokens (NFTs) linked to French DJ star David Guetta. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

