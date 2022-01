When the Sooners somewhat unexpectedly lost Latrell McCutchin to the transfer portal, there arose an immediate need for high-ceiling contributors in the defensive backfield. Oklahoma moved quickly to fill the void by hosting several transfer defensive backs over the weekend, and the Sooner staff’s efforts have been rewarded with a commitment from erstwhile Wyoming Cowboy CJ Coldon. The fifth-year senior announced his intention to transfer to Oklahoma shortly after an official visit with the Sooners.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO