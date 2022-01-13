Ross Township Police Using New Database To Help Improve Communication Between Individuals With Autism, Special Needs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Ross Township have begun using a new database to be able to help provide better services for people with autism and other special needs.

The database will help police officers by providing information when they come across an individual who may not be able to give them their name, address, or phone number or those of family members.

Police say an example of how this can be helpful is when a person goes missing and needs help being reunited with their family.

The Database for People with Autism promotes communication between police and residents and allows individuals to enter information into the system like personal descriptions, favorite places to go, and other needs, as well as emergency contact information.

For more information on how to use the system, click here .