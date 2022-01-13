ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brazilian turtle breeders shot dead along with teenage daughter

By Sam Cowie
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d7Szr_0dkQAA4i00
Márcia Nunes Lisboa and her husband José Gomes with their two children, no date. Photograph: Handout

Police in the Brazilian Amazon state of Pará are investigating the killing of three members of the same family who were shot dead at the riverside home where they bred turtles.

The deaths happened on the island of Cachoeira da Mucura, on the banks of the Xingu River, in São Félix do Xingu and regional media named the victims as José Gomes, his wife Márcia Nunes Lisboa and her teenage daughter, Joane Nunes Lisboa.

Police confirmed to the Guardian that they do not yet know the motive for the killings.

José Carlos Rodrigues, the civil police chief leading the investigation, told the Diário do Pará newspaper that the crimes had shocked the city.

On social media, environmentalists and human rights activists mourned the loss of the family.

“They worked for life in the river, for life on land and for life in general. And they were killed, their lives taken with gunshots,” wrote Marina Silva, a former environment minister, in a Twitter post .

The bodies were found on Sunday outside the family home in the early stages of decomposition.

“Those responsible for the crimes must be identified and held accountable quickly and effectively,” said Amnesty International Brazil in a public statement.

“The Brazilian state has the obligation to act to contain the wave of violence and the cycle of impunity that are perpetuated in the Amazon region and throughout the national territory.”

In videos shared on social media of the crime scene, one of the bodies floats in the river, another lies fallen by its banks and another lies collapsed and barefoot in a puddle.

Gomes’ son discovered the bodies.

Gomes and his family bred thousands of baby turtles, which they released into the river once a year, sometimes with help from neighbours or local people.

In isolated indigenous and riverine communities of Brazil’s Amazon, eating turtles is common and replenishment projects like Gomes’ have been vital to maintaining the population.

Related: Chilean environmental activist who opposed dam projects found dead

In a video from December, published on the Diário do Pará website, Gomes releases buckets of baby turtles into the river, explaining how the family has done this work for 20 years.

“Today, we’re trying to repopulate these baby turtles in the river so that in the future our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren can still catch these turtles,” he said.

Brazil was ranked the fourth-deadliest country for land and environmental defenders in 2020, according to a report released by the NGO Global Witness last year . Nearly three quarters of 20 killings recorded happened in Brazil’s nine Amazon states.

Such murders mostly go unpunished, perpetuating a cycle of violence and impunity.

Pará, which has an area five times that of the UK, has been one of Brazil’s deadliest states for land defenders, with less than 5% of land-conflict killings going to court, according to Brazil’s Pastoral Land Commission, a land violence watchdog.

While murders of land and environmental defenders in Brazil have fallen since a peak in 2017, when Global Witness recorded 57 killings, the country’s far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, has overseen a dramatic increase in deforestation in the Amazon, according to government data .

São Félix do Xingu consistently tops Brazil’s most deforested municipalities, according to government data.

Comments / 39

Sally J Hardwick
3d ago

I truly hope the government there is sincere in saying they will find the perpetrators and bring them to full justice. This was a horrible tragedy and so unnecessary to murder people trying to help the environment and their people. But why do I think this will be the last we hear about it? May the family RIP and my condolences to their son, may God be with you.

Reply(3)
10
His Queen..Yes I AM
3d ago

My husband told me about the violence in the country, that folks might not be aware of. This is just a senseless savagery.

Reply
4
hammer of justice 1776
3d ago

Brazil's a dangerous place I always wanted to go there and see the rain forest but not any more.

Reply(6)
6
Related
The Independent

Crumbleys withdrew cash, sold horses and bought burner phones after discovering son was mass-shooting suspect

The parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley withdrew cash, sold their horses, and bought four burner phones after finding out about their son’s actions. Jennifer and James Crumbley were taken into custody on 4 December in a warehouse in Detroit following the Oxford High School shooting on 30 November that left four students dead. During a bond hearing on Friday, a detailed account of the parents’ actions was shared as District Court Judge Julie Nicholson denied their lawyers’ request to lower their $500,000 bonds to $100,000 each, according to The Detroit News. They are both jailed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marina Silva
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
The Independent

Police dog stabbed 27 times in brutal California attack

A San Diego police dog that was stabbed 27 times after hounding down a suspect is slowly recovering at its handlers home. Aros, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois, was stabbed repeatedly in the head by a landlord that had been accused of attacking a tenant with a baseball bat, The Daily Beast reports.The 9 December incident saw the suspect in question attempt to flee on foot, but the Escondido police department hound didn't let him get away for too long. After the assilant climbed on-top of a two story garage, Officer Chad Moore sent Aros in persuit.The dog jumped up,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

House-sitters use doorbell cam to call for help as they’re zip-tied and held in LA robbery

House-sitters in a $5m Los Angeles mansion used the doorbell cam to call for help after they were zip-tied and held at gunpoint during a robbery in Sherman Oaks. The robbery took place at around 2am on Thursday morning at the home of influencer Florence Mirsky, 40, the co-founder of confectionery company Koko Nuggz. While not being at the property when the robbery occurred, she told The Sun that she was “too frantic” to speak about what had happened. Police were told that a housekeeper and her friend were woken up by the three robbers. The house-sitters told law...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turtles#Breeders#Brazilian#S O F Lix#Xingu#Di Rio#Par#Twitter
NWI.com

Monkeys involved in kidnapping and deaths of 250 puppies captured in India

Some say they were killing the dogs for revenge. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. Moderna says booster increases antibodies against omicron; NFL Week 15 recap; Tiger and son return. Things to know today: Moderna's half-dose booster "reassuring" against omicron; gutsy calls in NFL's Week 15; see how Tiger,...
NFL
iheart.com

Series of Cattle Mutilations in Argentina Spark Chupacabra Concerns

A series of mysterious cattle mutilations on a farm in Argentina have given rise to concerns that a chupacabra could be behind the unsettling slayings. According to a local media report, the curious case centers around farmer Hugo Valenzuela's property near the city of Esquina. In three separate incidents over the last two months, he has found cows that were killed in a peculiar fashion wherein their tongues, udders, and reproductive organs were removed with an eerie level of precision.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Washington Post

A toddler died sleeping outside in a months-long housing protest. Now his brother is sick.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — For two months, the family of six had slept beneath a plastic tarp in the cold rain. Maria Lubia Queracama Tanigama, 22, held her newborn and two toddlers tight, using her body to keep them warm as nighttime temperatures dropped into the 40s. Her husband and their 6-year-old lay next to her on a thin mat, the only thing between them and the Bogotá dirt.
ADVOCACY
Daily News

Mom, protecting her children, slashed by stranger while walking with kids in unprovoked Brooklyn attack

A mother walking down a Brooklyn street was slashed while shielding her children from an unprovoked attack by a knife-wielding stranger, cops and the victim’s family said Tuesday. The victim, Arely Ramirez, 41, was nearing the corner of 45th St. and Eighth Ave. in Sunset Park with her children in tow when the attacker lunged at her about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police sources said. He slashed her in ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Guardian

The Guardian

115K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy