ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S.Korean stocks end lower on options expiry; BOK in focus

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged by institutional sell-off on the day of KOSPI options expiry and ahead of the central bank rate decision, while retail investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the long-awaited public subscription for LG Energy Solution’s $10.7 billion IPO.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 10.39 points, or 0.35%, at 2,962.09, reversing early gains of 0.32%. It rose 1.54% on Wednesday.

** Among the heavyweights, Samsung Electronics and LG Chem fell 1.27% and 2.33%, respectively, while SK Hynix and Samsung Biologics added 0.78% and 0.93% each.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution’s IPO has received bids worth around $80 billion from institutional investors, according to sources, 13 times more than the offered $6 billion, while the public subscription for retail investors will take place on Jan. 18 and 19.

** Meanwhile, U.S. December inflation data showed price pressures surging, but the data came in line with expectations, which appeared to have reassured investors.

** The Bank of Korea holds its policy meeting on Friday, where it is expected to raise the base rate to 1.25% to restrain inflationary risks and financial imbalances.

** Capping the benchmark index’s decline, foreign investors net bought 368.7 billion won ($310.45 million) worth of KOSPI shares.

** The won ended at 1,187.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, the strongest level in two weeks and 0.25% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,187.7, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,188.3.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.12 point to 108.62.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 2.395%. ($1 = 1,187.6300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Samsung Electronics#Inflation#Samsung Biologics#Kospi#South Korean#Lg Energy Solution#Lg Chem#Sk Hynix#The Bank Of Korea
Reuters

Malaysia cenbank to keep rates on hold, start tightening from Q3

BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank will wait until at least July before raising interest rates from a record low as it waits for the economic recovery to take hold, a Reuters poll found. Although inflation climbed above Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) 2%-3% outlook range in November, it...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
Reuters

Explainer: Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. And Biden has few options to stop the rally. Global benchmark Brent crude...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy