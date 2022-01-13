ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Hall Closed - 5th Annual Clean Up Day

springvalleytx.com
 3 days ago

The City Hall offices will be closed to the...

springvalleytx.com

theavtimes.com

Palmdale, Lancaster City Halls to close Monday for MLK Jr. holiday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s administrative and business offices, the Palmdale Playhouse box office, Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, Chimbole Cultural Center, and Palmdale City Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. To report emergencies after hours, weekends...
PALMDALE, CA
Reading Eagle

Reading City Hall temporarily closing due to the omicron surge

Reading City Hall will temporarily close its doors because of the explosion of local COVID cases due to the omicron variant. Mayor Eddie Moran announced Friday that the closure will begin Tuesday. The building was already scheduled to be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. City...
READING, PA
Focus Daily News

Duncanville City Hall and Municipal Service Center Closed Until January 18

Rise in COVID Cases Leads to Duncanville Closing City Hall & Municipal Service Center. Are you feeling déjà vu? With COVID cases rising, more places are experiencing staffing shortages leading to closures. Today, the City of Duncanville announced that City Hall and the Municipal Service Center will be closing to the public, with limited staff on hand, until Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
cityofsignalhill.org

City Hall and Non-Essential Departments Closed Monday, January 17 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Monday, January 17 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. City Hall, the Community Services Department, the Signal Hill Public Library, and the City Yard will be closed in observance. These facilities and departments will reopen for regular business on Tuesday. January 18. Street sweeping and trash/refuse collection are not impacted by the holiday.
SIGNAL HILL, CA
Fillmore County Journal

Ostrander looks to clean up the city

All members of the Ostrander City Council were in attendance on January 4 for the regular council meeting. The council heard from two citizens who recently received letters from the city due to their violations of the city’s “nuisance” ordinances. Andrew Vreeman asked, “I guess I’ll starting...
OSTRANDER, MN
spectrumnews1.com

Young Cincinnati City Council prepared for Day 1 at City Hall

CINCINNATI — A new mayor and City Council were sworn into office Tuesday morning in an unusual ceremony held outdoors at a park due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Cincinnati has seven new elected officials, including the mayor and six members of City Council. The group's first...
CINCINNATI, OH
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs city hall closes temporarily starting Thursday

Glenwood Springs City Hall is temporarily closing starting Thursday, a city official said in a Wednesday news release. Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa said current surges in COVID-19 cases prompted the city to temporarily shutter city hall to walk-in services. Although all services offered by the city will continue, some will now be conducted through virtual and drop-off services, the news release states.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
oc-breeze.com

Huntington Beach City Hall closed due to the substantial increase of COVID-19

Effective Tuesday, January 4, 2022, Huntington Beach will join other coastal cities in temporarily closing City Hall due to the substantial increase of COVID-19 cases in Huntington Beach and Orange County. Orange County is reporting a 400% increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-December, primarily due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant. With the exponential growth of new cases, it is critical for the City to enact this closure to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 among City staff and to ensure adequate staffing levels across all departments, including Police and Fire.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
seguintoday.com

Deep cleaning literally underway at City Hall

(Seguin) — Seguin City Hall is getting a bit of a deep cleaning. Scaffolding has gone up around portions of the municipal building in downtown Seguin. It’s all part of the effort to remove the dirt, mold and mildew spots from the outside of the building. City Facilities...
SEGUIN, TX
indiantrail.org

Indian Trail Town Hall Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Indian Trail Town Hall will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. We will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 9 a.m. If you need assistance during this time, please visit our website at www.indiantrail.org, where you can submit service requests, pay taxes, apply for a permit and more.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
Canyon News

Malibu City Hall Temporarily Closing Because Of Rise In Covid-19 Cases

MALIBU—Malibu City Hall will be temporarily closed to the public effective starting Wednesday, January 5 through Friday, January 28, in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases and community transmission in Los Angeles County. The city staff and departments will continue to work and offer services as normal, just...
MALIBU, CA
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen: City cleaning up garbage issue

Monessen City Council approved the first reading of an agreement with the Mon Valley Refuse Authority this week. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONESSEN, PA
WVNS

Overnight warming shelter in Tazewell County opens

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– The Tazewell County Emergency Management team announced the opening of an overnight warming shelter. Cots, blankets, and heater meals will be provided. COVID protocols will be followed with hand sanitizer and face masks available. The warming center is located at Nuckolls Hall at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds. The address is 515 Fairgrounds […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

