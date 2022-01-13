City Hall Closed - 5th Annual Clean Up Day

Effective Tuesday, January 4, 2022, Huntington Beach will join other coastal cities in temporarily closing City Hall due to the substantial increase of COVID-19 cases in Huntington Beach and Orange County. Orange County is reporting a 400% increase in COVID-19 cases since mid-December, primarily due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant. With the exponential growth of new cases, it is critical for the City to enact this closure to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 among City staff and to ensure adequate staffing levels across all departments, including Police and Fire.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO