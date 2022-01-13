ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Concordia is gone, but horror lingers 10 years later

By TRISHA THOMAS and NICOLE WINFIELD
SFGate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Fog horns wailed and church bells tolled Thursday as Italy honored the 32 victims of the Costa Concordia shipwreck on the 10th anniversary of the disaster, with a commemoration that recalled the moment the cruise ship struck a reef and capsized off the Tuscan island of...

Reuters

Ten years on, Costa Concordia shipwreck still haunts survivors, islanders

GIGLIO, Italy, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Ester Percossi can still hear the screams, feel the cold and see the terror in people's eyes. She is one of the survivors of the shipwreck of the Costa Concordia, the luxury cruise liner that capsized after hitting rocks just off the coast of the small Italian island of Giglio on Jan. 13, 2012, killing 32 people in one of Europe's worst maritime disasters.
