One person shot on Claudell Lane in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo.

The Columbia Police Department has confirmed one person was shot in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane late Wednesday night.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

No one is in custody according to CPD, however police said they are following up on leads.

Shell casings were also discovered at the crime scene, officers said they were unable to release how many were discovered or what kind, due to the ongoing investigation.

Crews on scene saw multiple CPD cars, a Columbia firetruck and an MU Health Care ambulance on scene. Crews also saw a tow truck leaving the scene, towing a car.

