The NBA trade deadline is weeks away, and the Chicago Bulls could be in the market for a move. How splashy of a move, if one comes to fruition? That remains to be seen. But even as the Bulls have surged to an Eastern Conference-leading 27-12 record, a need for additional size, shooting and wing defense, particularly at the power forward spot, has emerged. That need is only intensified by the ongoing absences of Patrick Williams, Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO