Costa Concordia is gone, but horror lingers 10 years later

The body of a child who apparently drowned trying to cross from Mexico to the United States has been pulled from the Rio Grande along the border, authorities said. The girl, believed to be Venezuelan, was found Tuesday in the river with no vital signs next to Acuna in the state of Coahuila, the Mexican National Institute of Migration (INM) said. A search had been launched after US Border Patrol notified Mexico about a missing child wearing a red jacket, denim pants and white socks, INM officials said in a statement. "The INM regrets the death of the migrant girl, and reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding people ... with special attention to those who are part of vulnerable groups, such as girls, boys and adolescents," it said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO