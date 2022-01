Shares of WW have been extremely volatile following what was a disappointing year for earnings and operating momentum. WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) operates the leading weight management program known as "Weight Watchers" with over 4.5 million subscribers. Going back to a corporate rebranding in 2018, the focus has been on its digital platform including mobile apps compared to the legacy model of in-person workshops. The company got a boost during the early stages of the pandemic with a trend of people staying at home focusing on fitness, although the operating momentum has waned resulted in disappointing earnings more recently. Indeed, shares of WW are down by more than 60% from the high of last year with the market likely focusing on what is intense competition from new forms of dieting and fitness advice representing a more uncertain long-term outlook. The company enters 2022 with a new marketing push highlighting "personalized plans" although we are skeptical it can overcome what are several headwinds.

