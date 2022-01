Rep. Timothy Ramthun’s assault on elections must be stopped. But first, people need to know who he is. In this unfortunate age where a former president and his followers will say almost anything to grab power even when they don’t win elections, we have to be careful when combating the way they spread misinformation so as not to unintentionally amplify it. You know the old saying: A lie can be halfway around the world while the truth is still tying its shoes.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO