Costa Concordia is gone, but horror lingers 10 years later

ClickOnDetroit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGIGLIO – Fog horns wailed and church bells tolled Thursday as Italy honored the 32 victims of the Costa Concordia shipwreck on the 10th anniversary of the disaster, with a commemoration that recalled the moment the cruise ship struck a reef and capsized off the Tuscan island of...

www.clickondetroit.com

