ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Intertrust misses targets as attrition rates hurt productivity

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXmkl_0dkPyNGU00

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Dutch financial services company Intertrust (INTER.AS) said on Thursday its full-year underlying revenue growth fell short of its expectations, leading to a miss in core profit margin.

The group, which offers administrative services for companies setting up branches and entities in various jurisdictions, blamed a decline in the Netherlands, Luxembourg and the Cayman Islands over the fourth quarter.

"This was mainly due to lower productivity as a result of elevated employee attrition, which continued through the end of December," Intertrust said in a pre-released earnings update.

The group's underlying revenue growth came in at around 1.5% for the full year, against an initial estimate of 2% to 4%.

Its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes and amortisation (EBITA) margin reached about 30%, slightly below guidance of 31% to 32%.

Intertrust confirmed the around 1.8 billion euro ($2.06 billion) public offer for the firm by U.S.-based corporate services firm CSC was progressing as planned. read more

In November, it said it had received multiple expressions of interest from third parties, having earlier announced exclusive discussions with British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

CVC Capital pulled out of those talks in December.

Intertrust is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter and full-year results on February 10.

($1 = 0.8740 euros)

Reporting by Juliette Portala; editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Unilever to weigh raising offer for GSK's consumer assets - Bloomberg

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) has held talks with banks about additional financing for a potential sweetened offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (GSK.L) consumer products division, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Unilever and GSK did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia's Wesfarmers flags lower first-half profit hurt by coronavirus curbs

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd on Monday said it expects to report first-half net profit after tax between A$1.18 billion ($851.72 million) and A$1.24 billion, a drop from last year's A$1.41 billion hurt by coronavirus-induced restrictions. The Kmart Group, one of the top revenue-contributing units of...
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Petrobras hits 2021 production target, trims 2022-26 outlook

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it produced 2.77M boe/day in 2021, slightly exceeding full-year guidance of 2.72M boe/day, including pre-salt production of 1.95M boe/day, or 70% of the company's total output on the year. For 2022, Petrobras expects to produce ~2.6M boe/day, ~100K boe/day below the 2.7M boe/day in its previous forecast,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Cvc Capital Partners#Intertrust#Dutch#Ebita#Csc#British
MarketWatch

Mattel's stock jumps after MKM analyst boosts rating and target, citing an 'underappreciated' product lineup

Shares of Mattel Inc. jumped 3.2% in midday trading Thursday, after the toy maker was upgraded at MKM Partners, citing an "underappreciated" 2022 product lineup and capital structure optionality. Analyst Eric Handler raised his rating to buy, after being at neutral for at least the past three years, and raised his price target to $30 from $24. "In our view, Mattel could achieve [mid-single digit] net sales growth from just its licensed products associated with upcoming movies, "Jurassic World: Dominion," "Lightyear," "Minions: Rise of Gru," and "Top Gun: Maverick," Handler wrote in a research note. "Meanwhile, turnaround brands, Fisher-Price, Thomas, Mega, and American Girl all appear to be on a sustainable uptrend and relaunched brands Masters of the Universe and Monster High provide some additional muscle." Handler said Mattel's commitment to reducing debt could lead to an upgrade to an investment-grade credit rating in the second half of this year, which could revive interest in value creating opportunities, including mergers, strategic investments "and the possible return of a dividend or share buybacks." The stock has run up 19.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.4%.
BUSINESS
Deadline

CAA Owner TPG Raises $1B By Pricing IPO At $29.50 A Share – Reports

TPG, owner of CAA and 30% stakeholder in DirecTV, is on course to raise $1 billion when its stock begins trading Thursday on the Nasdaq at $29.50. The pricing of the initial public offering, reported by The Wall Street Journal and other financial media outlets, values the firm at $9 billion. The company filed last month for the offering. The pricing wound up in the middle of the range TPG had specified last week. Many recent IPOs have achieved less-than-stellar results. Almost three-quarters of the 400 or so stocks of companies going public in 2021 are below their initial trading prices. That...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Netherlands
Aviation Week

Further Airbus Production Rate Increase ‘Very Likely,’ Faury Says

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury opened the new year with strong hints that the Toulouse-based aircraft manufacturer will raise A320neo family production above the current 2023 target of 65 aircraft per month in 2024 and 2025. Market dynamics and the momentum for new orders that has built in the second... Further...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Target

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Target (NYSE:TGT) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $286.25 versus the current price of Target at $231.96, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
DETROIT, MI
Flight Global.com

Comac misses end-2021 C919 certification target

The timeline for Comac’s C919 narrowbody programme to enter commercial service has once again slipped, though the airframer remains optimistic of getting the type certified. Comac had set a target for type certification and delivery to launch customer China Eastern Airlines by end-2021. However, a 2 January statement from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bizjournals

How this superfood startup landed a product in Target

Trinity Mouzon Wofford still remembers where she was when she got an email from the buyers at Urban Outfitters. Mouzon Wofford had recently moved back to her hometown of Saratoga Springs after nine years downstate New York, along with her high school sweetheart and co-founder, Issey Kobori. She was on the train headed to New York City for an event, and she saw the inquiry on her phone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Big brands call for global pact to cut plastic production

Jan 17 (Reuters) - International brands including Coca Cola and PepsiCo called on Monday for a global pact to combat plastic pollution that includes cuts in plastic production, a key growth area for the oil industry. World officials will meet at a United Nations Environment Assembly conference (UNEA 5.2) later...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy