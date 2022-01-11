ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

SkipShot: Type 1 Diabetes & Water Polo

usawaterpolo.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater polo is tough. So is living with type 1 diabetes. But numerous athletes have proven you can excel at water polo with such a condition. Type 1 diabetes develops when the body cannot secrete enough insulin to keep blood sugar levels in the normal range. This occurs because the body...

usawaterpolo.org

drperlmutter.com

Gut Bacteria Predict Type 2 Diabetes Risk

One of the important themes in my book Brain Maker had to do with the role of our gut bacteria in metabolism. In the book, I reviewed the research that related changes in the gut bacteria to risk for diabetes, and beyond that, there were even the beginnings of research looking at how therapeutically changing the gut bacteria could bring about better blood sugar control in diabetic patients. Over the years since that book was published, there has been an ever increasing amount of research solidifying our understanding of this important relationship.
SCIENCE
positivelyosceola.com

Orlando Health: Reversing Type 2 Diabetes Through Weight Loss

It’s hardly news that obesity and related health problems represent a major public health problem in the United States. More than 40 percent of the nation’s population is considered obese. That’s fueled an increase in people with Type 2 diabetes – the most common illness linked to obesity, accounting for up to 50 percent of all new cases.
ORLANDO, FL
EurekAlert

The unexpected benefits of fat in type 2 diabetes

With nearly 10% of the world’s population affected, type 2 diabetes is a major public health issue. An excessively sedentary lifestyle and a too-caloric diet encourage the development of this metabolic disease by altering the functioning of pancreatic cells and making blood sugar regulation less effective. However, fat, which is often cited as the ideal culprit, could be rehabilitated. Indeed, fat does not necessarily aggravate the disease and could even play a protective role: by studying insulin-producing pancreatic beta cells, scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, have shown that these cells suffered less from excess sugar when they had previously been exposed to fat. By investigating the cellular mechanisms at work, the researchers discovered how a cycle of fat storage and mobilisation allows cells to adapt to excess sugar. These results, published in the journal Diabetologia, highlight an unexpected biological mechanism that could be used as a lever to delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
zoeharcombe.com

Which diet is best for type 2 diabetes?

* An umbrella review was published in November 2021. A meta-analysis pools together all studies on a particular topic. An umbrella review pools together all meta-analyses and systematic reviews, so it really is a definitive review of a topic. * This review sought to find out which type of diet...
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

Vitamin D supplements, heart health, and cancer risk

Initial research has suggested that vitamin D may reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and cancer. However, there have been few large, higher-quality randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to corroborate this. A recent RCT examined the effects of vitamin D supplementation in Finland. It found no association between vitamin D...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Benign Adrenal Tumors Linked to Hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes

In more than 15% of people with benign adrenal tumors, the growths produce clinically relevant levels of serum cortisol that are significantly linked with an increased prevalence of hypertension and, in 5% of those with Cushing syndrome (CS), an increased prevalence of type 2 diabetes, based on data from more than 1300 people with benign adrenal tumors, the largest reported prospective study of the disorder.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Walking for This Many Minutes Each Day Boosts Weight Loss

The new year is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and start 2022 off right. If one of your goals is to get healthier and feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to move your body more. And it’s not as hard as you might think: Research shows that simply walking for a half hour each day can help you meet your weight loss goals!
WEIGHT LOSS
sixtyandme.com

5 Foods That Naturally Lower Cholesterol for Women Over 60

For millions of Americans, taking statins – medications like Lipitor and Crestor – to lower cholesterol has become the norm. However, these drugs, while they work, can come with significant side effects. Although most people tolerate the medications just fine, statins can cause body achiness, brain fog, liver...
NUTRITION
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
spring.org.uk

This Diet Reduces Risk Of Serious COVID Illness By 41%

The protective effect of the diet against COVID appears to be even greater for those living in deprived areas. Eating healthy plant-based foods will reduce the risk of COVID infection and its severity, a study finds. The protective effect of a healthy plant-based diet against COVID appears to be even...
FITNESS
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fontana Herald News

Fontana water polo ladies are enjoying success in 2022; see video

The Fontana High School water polo ladies didn’t get a chance to play last season, but now they are aiming to achieve high honors in league action in 2022. The Steelers raised their record to 13-4 with a 22-7 victory over local rival Summit on Jan. 6. “I’m very...
FONTANA, CA

