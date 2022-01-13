ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, PA

Liquidation sale a blast from the past

By Kevin Carroll
Times Leader
 3 days ago
Estate liquidation company WV Estates will hold an estate sale at the former Pepe’s Avenue Video on Friday and Saturday, selling off the store’s collection of DVD and VHS tapes along with other vintage merchandise. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

Contents of Pepe’s Avenue Video, Crystie’s Gifts and More up for grabs

WYOMING — Fans of Pepe’s Avenue Video store on Wyoming Avenue will have the chance to take home a piece of the store’s inventory, as local liquidation company WV Estates will host a two-day liquidation sale on Friday and Saturday.

The estate sale will also feature a separate liquidation sale of Crystie’s Gifts and More, the country gift shop located next door to Pepe’s in the double-block building at 311-313 Wyoming Ave.

The complete contents of both stores will be for sale, including thousands of VHS tapes and DVDs, along with a number of vintage promotional items from Pepe’s, which opened its doors in 1989.

The Pepe’s liquidation sale will also include some office furniture from the store, a metal desk, some shelves and a number of candy dispensers.

Pictures posted to the WV Estates Facebook page display the extent of what will be for sale.

Next door at 313 Wyoming Ave., that separate sale of Crystie’s will include the complete contents of that store, including craft supplies, plants, jewelry and much more.

The sales will start on Friday morning, and run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day. The following day, the sale will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There will be two separate lines for the two separate stores.

Credit cards will be accepted, according to the WV Estates website. Masks are required for anyone coming to the sales.

A full listing of items up for sale will be provided on Thursday, according to the company’s Facebook page.

