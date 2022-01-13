ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid exposing ‘weaknesses of democratic leaders,’ HRW says

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299YFc_0dkPcrWK00

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the weaknesses of democratic leaders, a landmark report has said.

The annual report by NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) said while democratic leaders developed effective vaccines at speed, they failed to tackle issues of social inequality and poverty that were exacerbated during the pandemic.

Additionally, the report, led by HRW executive director, Kenneth Roy, said, leaders had to do more to protect their democratic values.

“In country after country, large numbers of people have taken to the streets, even at the risk of being arrested or shot, which shows the appeal of democracy remains strong,” Roth said. “But elected leaders need to do a better job of addressing major challenges to show that democratic government delivers on its promised dividends.”

This year’s Human Rights Watch World Report, its 32nd edition, describes the human rights situation in nearly all of the approximately 100 countries where the group works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIp1q_0dkPcrWK00

Mr Roy challenged the slowness of democratic leaders in addressing often debated issues such as the spread of disinformation online, hate speech on social media platforms and rising invasion of privacy. He also called on democratic leaders to do more than spotlight the inevitable shortcomings of autocratic rule.

The report claimed that the government of former German Chancellor Angel Merkel orchestrated global condemnation of the Chinese government’s crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, but while holding the EU presidency, Germany helped to promote an EU investment deal with China despite Beijing’s use of ethnic Uyghur forced labor.

Additionally, in the face of an autocratic trend in Central America, Biden mainly prioritized efforts to curtail migration rather than autocracy.

“Promoting democracy means standing up for democratic institutions such as independent courts, free media, robust parliaments, and vibrant civil societies even when that brings unwelcome scrutiny or challenges to executive policies,” Mr Roth said. “And it demands elevating public discourse rather than stoking our worst sentiments, acting on democratic principles rather than merely voicing them, and unifying us before looming threats rather than dividing us in the quest for another do-nothing term in office.”

Conversely, the report also took aim at the world’s autocrats, pointing to the growing resistance against them with political parties finding new ways to topple repressive politicians. A range of opposition political parties had begun to compromise on policy differences to build alliances with a common interest of removing corrupt leaders.

In the Czech Republic, an unlikely coalition defeated Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. In Israel, an even unlikelier coalition ended the long-time rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Similar broad alliances of opposition parties have formed for forthcoming elections against Viktor Orban in Hungary and Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan in Turkey.

Many autocrats claim to serve their people better than democratically elected leaders, while mainly delivering for themselves and manipulating electoral systems so citizens cannot deliver a negative verdict, the report said.

Autocrats typically try to divert attention with racist, sexist, xenophobic, or homophobic appeals, Mr Roth said with the Covid highlighting the self-serving tendency with many autocratic leaders downplaying the pandemic, turning their backs on scientific evidence, spreading false information, and failing to take basic measures to protect the health and lives of the public.

However, to persuade people to abandon the self-serving rule of autocrats, democracies need to do better in addressing societal ills, Mr Roth said.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Democratic leaders must do more to counter rise of autocrats: HRW

The failure of democratic leaders to effectively champion democratic values and rights is enabling the rise of autocrats worldwide, Human Rights Watch's outspoken head told AFP in an interview. "Our fear is that if democratic leaders don't rise to the occasion (and) demonstrate the kind of visionary leadership that is called for today, they are going to generate the sort of despair and frustration that are fertile grounds for the autocrats," the HRW executive director said.
ADVOCACY
WFMZ-TV Online

The Democrats' Problem With Democracy

Democrats have challenged the legitimacy of every presidential election they’ve lost this millennium: They blamed a corrupt Supreme Court for their defeat in 2000, crooked voting machines in 2004 and Russian interference in 2016 – sparking a years-long collusion hoax to knee-cap Trump’s presidency. But now, as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Andrej Babiš
mymixfm.com

Human Rights Watch says Bolsonaro a threat to democracy in Brazil – report

BRASILIA (Reuters) – This year’s general elections in Brasil will be a test for the country’s democracy due to threats by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro who has questioned the validity of its voting system, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday. In it annual report on rights abuses...
WORLD
The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Hrw#Democratic Principles#Ngo Human Rights Watch#German#Chinese#Eu
The Independent

Hillary Clinton invokes MLK’s criticism of ‘white moderates’ after Manchin and Sinema reject filibuster reform

Hillary Clinton has invoked Martin Luther King Jr’s criticisms of “the white moderate “ in what appeared to be a thinly- veiled rebuke of Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema after they rejected President Joe Biden’s urgent demands to change Senate filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation.In a message on Twitter, the former Democratic presidential candidate quoted the late civil rights leader’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in which he rebuts “unjust laws” as well as “the white moderate” with a “shallow understanding” of injustice.“I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Atlantic

Trump Soft-Launches His 2024 Campaign

FLORENCE, Ariz.—Tonight, deep in the Arizona desert, thousands of people chanted for Donald Trump. They had braved the wind for hours—some waited the entire day—just to get a glimpse of the defeated former president. And when he finally appeared on stage, as Lee Greenwood played from the loudspeakers, the crowd roared as though Trump were still the commander in chief. To many of them, he is.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

UK needs to be more brutal with China’s ‘disgusting’ regime, says Duncan Smith

The UK Government needs to be more brutal with China’s “disgusting” regime, Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has said.Appearing on Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme, the senior Tory MP was asked about the urgent alert issued by MI5 last week which said Christine Lee – a prominent London-based solicitor – had been engaged in “political interference activities” on behalf of China’s ruling communist regime.Sir Iain said the fact the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is trying to “persuade and infiltrate and subvert people within our political system” is “nothing new at all” and insisted “too many governments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-leader Poroshenko to go to Ukraine to face charges

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says he is returning to Ukraine to fight treason charges — even though he views them as politically motivated — because he believes that fighting them is part of his defense of national unity.Poroshenko spoke Sunday at a news conference in Warsaw hours before he is to fly Monday from the Polish capital to Kyiv Ukraine, where he is to face the allegations in court.A prosecutor has alleged that Poroshenko, one of Ukraine's richest businessmen, was involved in the sale of large amounts of coal that helped finance Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

434K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy