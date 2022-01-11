ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

Cover picture for the articleShenandoah Valley Christian 50, Mountain View Christian Academy 23. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream...

Central Virginia Snow Coverage Updates

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Snowfall started Sunday morning in Charlottesville and surrounding counties. People should watch out for slick spots throughout the day (especially on secondary roads). The Virginia Department of Transportation Culpeper District recommends people avoid traveling if they are able to as crews continue to work...
Weekend Local Scores (Jan. 15-16) And Monday Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. Spaulding 195, Essex 174, Plymouth Regional (N.H.) 140.50, Queensbury (N.Y.) 114.50, Malone (N.Y.) 100, Northern Adirondack (N.Y.) 93, Fair Haven 80, Beekmantown (N.Y.) 74, Middlebury 73, Colchester 70, Ogdensburg (N.Y.) 70, Champlain Valley 58, Mount Abraham 56, Otter Valley 53, Vergennes 51, St. Johnsbury 37, Mount Mansfield 33.50, Harwood 13, Rutland 9, Mill River 5, Milton 0.
Deadline coming up to apply for SBA loan for February 2021 snowstorm

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Time is running out for some private nonprofits to apply for economic help win associated with severe winter storms in February 2021. The U.S. Small Business Administration says such nonprofits have until Feb. 10 to file for federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans for losses caused by the storms on Feb. 11 to 13 last year.
Women's tennis opens season with double-header sweep

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Virginia women's tennis opened its season at Boar's Head with a double-header against Marshall and Longwood, sweeping both teams 7-0. The Cavaliers were ranked No. 7 in the preseason ITA rankings. Defending NCAA singles national champion Emma Navarro opened her season on court one with...
Franklin, Stattmann finding shooting spark

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Last season, Virginia men's basketball had a lot of shooting from beyond the arc from Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy, who are now in the NBA. While shooting from three hasn't been this year's group's strong suit yet, Armaan Franklin and Kody Stattmann are both seeing improvements.
