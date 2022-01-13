ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, OH

UPDATE: Ohio State Highway Patrol ID pedestrian killed in crash in Vandalia

By WHIO Staff
 8 days ago
VANDALIA — Update @ 7:15 a.m.:

The Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release they are investigating the fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on US 40 near Dog Leg Road late Wednesday night.

Wednesday at approximately 11:55 p.m. OSP was advised of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Initial investigation revealed that Ricardo Valdez, 50, of Fairborn, was walking on the eastbound side of US 40 when he was struck by a vehicle. Valdez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jerome Gunn, 48, of Dayton. Gunn was not injured.

Next of kin has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

Initial Report:

One person is dead after a pedestrian crash that happened near West National Road and Dog Leg Road late Wednesday night.

According to initial reports, the crash happened around 11:50 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch confirmed that one person suffered injuries that ended up being fatal.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Dayton, OH
