ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Pliny The Younger Postponed: Russian River Brewing Pushes Back 2022 Beer Release Due To COVID-19 Omicron Surge

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wue4q_0dkMjmb300

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Citing record numbers of COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County and a recently-enacted health order, the Russian River Brewing Company announced Wednesday that its annual release of Pliny the Younger beer has been postponed to spring.

The brewery said the release, which has become an annual pilgrimage for beer connoisseurs to their pubs in Santa Rosa and Windsor, has been rescheduled from March 25 through April 7. Pliny the Younger is usually released in early February.

“Given our own internal staffing struggles along with the latest health order from our County, Vinnie and I made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s Pliny the Younger release. For the safety of not only our employees but our community at large, this was the only responsible and logical choice to make given all of these contributing factors,” owner Natalie Cilurzo said in a statement .

Russian River Brewing said the brewery itself has encountered a surge of COVID-19 cases on its own. Last week, the brewery had to close both locations due to staffing issues as a result .

“We’re having an unprecedented surge in cases in the county and also in our company. We’ve had 20 employees test positive since before Christmas. We haven’t even had 20 employees get COVID this whole time,” Cilurzo told KPIX 5 on Wednesday.

Cilurzo said the company has never had so many employees out for any time for any reason, including the evacuations from the massive wildfires that have struck Sonoma County in recent years.

The omicron surge, Sonoma County’s recently-enacted health order to limit indoor gatherings , along with pleas from health officials urging people to stay home over the next month, prompted Russian River to postpone the event that draws more than $5 million to the local economy.

“Last year, we had to cancel it because of COVID. This year, we had to postpone it because of COVID,” Cilurzo said. “And so I think every year is an improvement and hopefully next year we’ll be able to have it right on time.”

Russian River though is not the only Sonoma County business having to pause business as usual. The Lost Church theater in Santa Rosa also announced it would close temporarily due to the health order.

“It has been difficult. It also was a bit predictable,” said Bryce Dow-Williamson, the theater’s general manager.

The Lost Church has had to postpone 14 acts and cancel one due to the new order, which went into effect on Wednesday.

“We have more skills and abilities to survive and to pivot and pivot and pivot again,” Dow Williamson told KPIX 5.

While it could technically still open to a crowd of 49 people, live performance venues wouldn’t even be able to break even with a small crowd.

“Just because 49 people could show up does not mean they will,” Dow-Williamson said. “It might take two to three times the effort than it would normally take for half or quarter to show up.”

Sonoma County’s health order restricting gatherings is expected to continue through at least February 11.

Andrea Nakano contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Rescue Crews Busy On San Francisco Bay Area Beaches During Tsunami Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Despite desperate warnings from officials to stay away from the beaches, rescue crews pulled five people to safety after they ventured too close to the ocean waters churned up by the surge from Saturday’s tsunami. San Francisco firefighters deployed rescue swimmers Saturday afternoon when a group of surfers were spotted in distress at Kelly’s Cove near the Cliff House on Ocean Beach. ALSO READ: Waves Surge Onto Bay Area Beaches Following Huge Tonga Volcano Blast “At 2:40 PM today a female adult surfer was rescued at Ocean Beach by #SFFD and did not require medical care. In total,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pacific Tsunami Update: Waves Surge Onto Bay Area Beaches Following Huge Tonga Volcano Blast

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending tsunami waves rolling thousands of miles across the Pacific, surging onto Northern California beaches and into coastal harbors, causing evacuations, beach closures and minor flooding in the San Francisco Bay Area. The National Tsunami Warning Center canceled a tsunami advisory for San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties on Saturday evening. UPDATE: Rescue Crews Busy On San Francisco Bay Area Beaches During Tsunami Surge The tsunami arrived in pulses of surging water levels that can pull people out to sea, similar...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Tongan Community Fearful Following Volcanic Tsunami

SAN CARLOS (KPIX) — There are more Tongans living in San Mateo County than in the island nation itself and Saturday’s volcanic eruption and resulting tsunami have everyone here fearing for the safety of their homeland. In the 1970s a mass migration of people from Tonga settled in the San Mateo area. So, on Friday, when a volcano erupted near the island nation, turning the sky black, reports from family and friends were terrifying, according to Pastor Vaka Taimani of the First Tongan Assembly of God church in San Carlos. ALSO READ: Waves Surge Onto Bay Area Beaches Following Huge Tonga Volcano...
SAN CARLOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tsunami Alert Forces Daylong Evacuation of Berkeley Marina

BERKELEY (KPIX) — Police evacuated around 115 residents Saturday morning at the Berkeley Marina as a tsunami advisory impacted communities around the Bay Area and along the entire U.S. West Coast after an underwater volcano erupted near the island nation of Tonga in the South Pacific. “The first thing is I got a call from a friend in San Francisco and she said ‘be careful, there’s something coming,'” said Kat Schaaf, who has lived in the marina for more than 20 years. “Knock, knock, knock, then the words came you got to evacuate immediately.” ALSO READ: Waves Surge Onto Bay Area Beaches...
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Windsor, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Sonoma County, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Health
Santa Rosa, CA
Health
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Sonoma County, CA
Health
CBS San Francisco

Struggling Napa Businesses Falling Victim To ‘COVID Burnout’

NAPA (CBS SF) — The COVID pandemic has taken a financial toll on businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, but Napa County somehow thrived as the local getaway. Until now. It’s not just about people feeling uncomfortable dining out or traveling during the current omicron surge. Businesses are short staffed and some restaurants aren’t even getting deliveries to be able to serve their customers. Erin Escalera, the owner of Red Rock Cafe describes it as — “Burnout. COVID burnout.” Red Rock Cafe opened in 1976 and is a well known local spot for burgers and BBQ. This week, without any notice, one...
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Chinatown Stockton Street Fair Canceled Due To COVID-19 Omicron Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – The COVID-19 omicron surge is dealing the San Francisco Chinatown business community yet another blow. Organizers canceled a Lunar New Year street fair that was supposed to take place next week. The merchants had hoped the street fair would boost foot traffic and bring in extra money.  But with the omicron variant, they said it wasn’t safe to move forward. Many business owners complained it felt like March 2020 again with a lot of closures, cancellations, and uncertainties. “It’s really slow and it doesn’t have that much tourists coming,” said Linda Liu, who works in the Chinatown area. Stockton Street...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID Surge: Sonoma County Residents Unhappy As Some COVID Restrictions Return

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — In Sonoma County, case numbers are rising so quickly that health officials are asking everyone to make changes. The county says more than half of its new cases are coming from large gatherings of people. So it’s prohibiting those – 50 people indoors, 100 outdoors. Health officials are also asking everyone to voluntarily stay home as much as possible. “We all have our shots,” said Barry Marshall in Santa Rosa. “I am a little skeptical of the effect of staying inside for 30 days.” With the heavy fatigue of nearly two years of pandemic, Sonoma County’s new...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sunnyvale Looks To Fight Off Crow Invasion In Downtown With Lasers; Plan Faces Pushback

SUNNYVALE (KPIX 5) – The City of Sunnyvale is set to launch a pilot program by the end of January that will use green laser pointers to discourage crows from gathering by the hundreds in the downtown area. “We love our birds here in Sunnyvale, but that being said, having so many congregated in one small location isn’t good for our city,” Mayor Larry Klein told KPIX 5. The birds apparently forage for food across the South Bay during the day. But it’s unclear why they choose to return to downtown Sunnyvale at sunset in order to rest overnight. Crows perched above historic...
SUNNYVALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Cbs Sf#Kpix
CBS San Francisco

Los Altos Hills Rolling Out Automatic License Plate Readers; Residents Can Opt-Out

LOS ALTOS HILLS (CBS SF) — A Bay Area town is moving forward with installing automatic license plate readers (ALPR), in the hopes of combating and preventing crime. There are currently 10 ALPRs that are operational in Los Altos Hills, and 30 more should be up and operational by sometime in February, according to a town management analyst. They are placed at every street entrance into Los Altos Hills, as well as numerous other streets within the town, says the management analyst. They run 24/7, and the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office will be able to use the ALPRs as tools to...
LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Lowers Speed Limits for 7 Streets

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A new state law that went into effect this year will decrease speed limits to 20 mph for seven streets in San Francisco that go through business districts, Mayor London Breed’s office announced Thursday. “We know that speed is the number one killer on not just San Francisco streets but California streets,” said San Francisco city attorney David Chiu. The speed limits are being reduced on parts of 24th Street, Fillmore Street, Haight Street, Polk Street, Ocean Avenue, San Bruno Avenue and Valencia Street. Uber driver Sahibou Oumarou drives the Polk corridor frequently and says he thinks speed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Software Woes Fixed; San Francisco COVID Testing Sites Reopening For Business

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Software issues that forced the cancellations of hundreds of appointments at city-run COVID test sites in San Francisco over the last two days have been fixed, returning the facilities to full capacity, officials said. Color, the city’s testing partner, took to social media Tuesday night, saying a fix was in place for the software problem which caused testing sites to shutdown operations in San Francisco and across the country. “This issue is resolved, and testing sites for @SF_DPH will be open on Wednesday 1/12. If you’re seeking a test, you can book an appointment online or walk in....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Sonoma County Business Owners Worried About Impact of New Health Order

SONOMA (CBS SF) – The new Sonoma County COVID health order urging people to stay home for the next month as the omicron variant continues to fuel a surge in Bay Area cases has some local business owners concerned about their bottom line. Health officials said that based on data, it appears half of Sonoma County’s cases are coming from large gatherings, leading officials to institute the new order in the hopes of reducing case numbers. ALSO READ: Full text of new Sonoma County Health Order The Total Look is the oldest women’s clothing store in Sonoma. Owner Barbara Mezzetta says the health order...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Russia
CBS San Francisco

Small Crew With Army Corps Of Engineers Helps Keep Bay Clean And Safe

SAN FRANCISCO BAY (KPIX 5) — A small group with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is on a mission to keep the Bay safe, which sometimes involves highly-specialized operations with the U.S. Coast Guard. At the crack of dawn, Captain Kixon Meyer and his crew are out on the water, aboard a vessel named the John A.B. Dillard, Jr. Meyer is a civilian member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, on a mission to keep the San Francisco Bay safe. “I’ve been doing it for 12 years,” he told KPIX 5. “I like it because every day is different.” Typically, he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Daly City Woman Comes Face-To-Face With Mountain Lion In Her Backyard

DALY CITY (KPIX) — From the Peninsula to Daly City, residents were on high alert after scores of mountain lion sightings near homes in the last couple of months. On Monday morning, Laurie Golub came face-to-face with a cougar in her backyard. She said her dogs were barking at a tree in the rear of her Daly City home, which she thought was just another raccoon or cat. “I noticed this big tail hanging down and I was like, ‘Oh, my God what is that,'” said Golub. “I looked right up and it was looking right down at me, the mountain lion....
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Website Issues with San Francisco’s Testing Partner Still Plaguing Sites

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — There continues to be an enormous demand for COVID-19 testing across the Bay Area, but on Tuesday in San Francisco, some city-run test sites had to turn people away from their scheduled appointments for the second day in the row because of computer issues. Color, the city’s testing partner, was still dealing with the same computer problems nationwide that hampered test sites in San Francisco and elsewhere on Monday. Monday night, Palo-Alto based Color tweeted that service would be suspended through Tuesday due to outages and people with postponed appointments would be contacted with alternative testing options. Due to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Healdsburg Residents Not Optimistic About Early Rains Ending Water Concerns

HEALDSBURG (KPIX) — After suffering a scary drought season in 2021, people in Healdsburg are not taking the availability of water for granted, even with recent storms starting the water year in a promising way. You can’t blame Healdsburg residents for having a wait-and-see attitude about the condition of the Russian River given the summer they just went through. “There was a sense of panic when you realized that your major water source is dwindling every day,” said resident Scott Swall. “It appeared to be getting worse and worse and you could see we weren’t getting any more rain.” “It was...
HEALDSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Businesses Stung by Staff Shortages, Customer Falloff

BERKELEY (KPIX) — As COVID-19 infection rates soar in the Bay Area, some small businesses are making big changes to handle the omicron surge. A sign outside of Nathan and Company on College Avenue in Oakland instructs shoppers that no more than 12 customers are allowed inside the store at a time. “Last Thursday, we decided to go back to capacity restriction,” said owner Nathan Waldon. His smaller Piedmont Avenue store has a limit of six people and only one worker at a time is allowed behind the register. Other employees have to spread out. Waldon also bought a lot of rapid test kits...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
48K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy