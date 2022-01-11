ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matching-based Service Offloading for Compute-less Driven IoT Networks

By Boubakr Nour, Soumaya Cherkaoui
 7 days ago

With the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G networks, edge computing is offering new opportunities for business model and use cases innovations. Service providers can now virtualize the cloud beyond the data center to meet the latency, data sovereignty, reliability, and interoperability requirements. Yet, many new applications (e.g.,...

Related
arxiv.org

CausalSim: Toward a Causal Data-Driven Simulator for Network Protocols

Evaluating the real-world performance of network protocols is challenging. Randomized control trials (RCT) are expensive and inaccessible to most researchers, while expert-designed simulators fail to capture complex behaviors in real networks. We present CausalSim, a data-driven simulator for network protocols that addresses this challenge. Learning network behavior from observational data is complicated due to the bias introduced by the protocols used during data collection. CausalSim uses traces from an initial RCT under a set of protocols to learn a causal network model, effectively removing the biases present in the data. Using this model, CausalSim can then simulate any protocol over the same traces (i.e., for counterfactual predictions). Key to CausalSim is the novel use of adversarial neural network training that exploits distributional invariances that are present due to the training data coming from an RCT. Our extensive evaluation of CausalSim on both real and synthetic datasets and two use cases, including more than nine months of real data from the Puffer video streaming system, shows that it provides accurate counterfactual predictions, reducing prediction error by 44% and 53% on average compared to expert-designed and standard supervised learning baselines.
arxiv.org

RAPID: Contention Resolution-based Random Access using Context ID for IoT

With the increasing number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, Machine Type Communication (MTC) has become an important use case of the Fifth Generation (5G) communication systems. Since MTC devices are mostly disconnected from Base Station (BS) for power saving, random access procedure is required for devices to transmit data. If many devices try random access simultaneously, preamble collision problem occurs, thus causing latency increase. In an environment where delay-sensitive and delay-tolerant devices coexist, the contention-based random access procedure cannot satisfy latency requirements of delay-sensitive devices. Therefore, we propose RAPID, a novel random access procedure, which is completed through two message exchanges for the delay-sensitive devices. We also develop Access Pattern Analyzer (APA), which estimates traffic characteristics of MTC devices. When UEs, performing RAPID and contention-based random access, coexist, it is important to determine a value which is the number of preambles for RAPID to reduce random access load. Thus, we analyze random access load using a Markov chain model to obtain the optimal number of preambles for RAPID. Simulation results show RAPID achieves 99.999% reliability with 80.8% shorter uplink latency, and also decreases random access load by 30.5% compared with state-of-the-art techniques.
thepaypers.com

Veriff enters Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Estonia-based identity verification provider Veriff has announced it joined the AWS Partner Network (APN) as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner to build cloud-based solutions. Veriff analyses over 10,000 variations of government-issued IDs from over 190 countries in 40 different languages via machine learning and through its intelligent decision engine. This facilitates Veriff customers to expand across borders as it makes its decision engine more effective over time, and this partnership with AWS will expand the company’s footprint.
arxiv.org

Secure Spectrum and Resource Sharing for 5G Networks using a Blockchain-based Decentralized Trusted Computing Platform

The 5G network would fuel next-gen, bandwidth-heavy technologies such as automation, IoT, and AI on the factory floor. It will improve efficiency by powering AR overlays in workflows, as well as ensure safer practices and reduce the number of defects through predictive analytics and real-time detection of damage. The Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) in 5G networks will permit 5G NR and 4G LTE to coexist and will provide cost-effective and efficient solutions that enable a smooth transition from 4G to 5G. However, this increases the attack surface in the 5G networks. To the best of our knowledge, none of the current works introduces a real-time secure spectrum-sharing mechanism for 5G networks to defend spectrum resources and applications. This paper aims to propose a Blockchain-based Decentralized Trusted Computing Platform (BTCP) to self-protect large-scale 5G spectrum resources against cyberattacks in a timely, dynamic, and accurate way. Furthermore, the platform provides a decentralized, trusted, and non-repudiating platform to enable secure spectrum sharing and data exchange between the 5G spectrum resources.
arxiv.org

Restoring the structure: A modular analysis of ego-driven organizational networks

Organizational network analysis (ONA) is a method for studying interactions within formal organizations. The utility of ONA has grown substantially over the years as means to analyze the relationships developed within and between teams, departments, and other organizational units. The mapping and quantifying of these relationships have been shown to provide insight into the exchange of information and resources, the building of social capital, and the spread of culture within and between organizations. However, the ethical concerns regarding personally identifiable information (PII) that exist for traditional social science research are made more pertinent in ONA, as the relational nature of the network may leave participants open to identification by organization management. To address this, we propose a method of generating a network of organizational groups (e.g. units, departments, teams) through the projection of ego-networks absent of PII. We validate this method through modular analysis of the resulting networks and compare the identified structure to a known structure of the organization. The methodology lays a foundation for performing ONA that needs only anonymous ego-centric data to identify large-scale aspects of organizational structures.
arxiv.org

GLAN: A Graph-based Linear Assignment Network

Differentiable solvers for the linear assignment problem (LAP) have attracted much research attention in recent years, which are usually embedded into learning frameworks as components. However, previous algorithms, with or without learning strategies, usually suffer from the degradation of the optimality with the increment of the problem size. In this paper, we propose a learnable linear assignment solver based on deep graph networks. Specifically, we first transform the cost matrix to a bipartite graph and convert the assignment task to the problem of selecting reliable edges from the constructed graph. Subsequently, a deep graph network is developed to aggregate and update the features of nodes and edges. Finally, the network predicts a label for each edge that indicates the assignment relationship. The experimental results on a synthetic dataset reveal that our method outperforms state-of-the-art baselines and achieves consistently high accuracy with the increment of the problem size. Furthermore, we also embed the proposed solver, in comparison with state-of-the-art baseline solvers, into a popular multi-object tracking (MOT) framework to train the tracker in an end-to-end manner. The experimental results on MOT benchmarks illustrate that the proposed LAP solver improves the tracker by the largest margin.
arxiv.org

Interference Aware Cooperative Routing for Edge Computing-enabled 5G Networks

Recently, there has been growing research on developing interference-aware routing (IAR) protocols for supporting multiple concurrent transmission in next-generation wireless communication systems. The existing IAR protocols do not consider node cooperation while establishing the routes because motivating the nodes to cooperate and modeling that cooperation is not a trivial task. In addition, the information about the cooperative behavior of a node is not directly visible to neighboring nodes. Therefore, in this paper, we develop a new routing method in which the nodes' cooperation information is utilized to improve the performance of edge computing-enabled 5G networks. The proposed metric is a function of created and received interference in the network. The received interference term ensures that the Signal to Interference plus Noise Ratio (SINR) at the route remains above the threshold value, while the created interference term ensures that those nodes are selected to forward the packet that creates low interference for other nodes. The results show that the proposed solution improves ad hoc networks' performance compared to conventional routing protocols in terms of high network throughput and low outage probability.
vmware.com

How to Achieve TAP-less Network Traffic Analysis

We’re all becoming extremely aware of the importance of east-west protection. Recent security breaches have highlighted the role of Zero Trust as an essential strategy to protect valuable information. As a result, organizations are explicitly considering the security of east-west traffic flows to prevent adversaries from gaining a foothold in the data center and moving laterally across the network to access high-value data.
arxiv.org

Energy-based Proportional Fairness in Cooperative Edge Computing

By executing offloaded tasks from mobile users, edge computing augments mobile user equipments (UEs) with computing/communications resources from edge nodes (ENs), enabling new services (e.g., real-time gaming). However, despite being more resourceful than UEs, allocating ENs' resources to a given favorable set of users (e.g., closer to ENs) may block other UEs from their services. This is often the case for most existing approaches that only aim to maximize the network social welfare or minimize the total energy consumption but do not consider the computing/battery status of each UE. This work develops an energy-based proportional-fair framework to serve all users with multiple tasks while considering both their service requirements and energy/battery levels in a multi-layer edge network. The resulting problem for offloading tasks and allocating resources toward the tasks is a Mixed-Integer Nonlinear Programming, which is NP-hard. To tackle it, we leverage the fact that the relaxed problem is convex and propose a distributed algorithm, namely the dynamic branch-and-bound Benders decomposition (DBBD). DBBD decomposes the original problem into a master problem (MP) for the offloading decisions and multiple subproblems (SPs) for resource allocation. To quickly eliminate inefficient offloading solutions, MP is integrated with powerful Benders cuts exploiting the ENs' resource constraints. We then develop a dynamic branch-and-bound algorithm (DBB) to efficiently solve MP considering the load balance among ENs. SPs can either be solved for their closed-form solutions or be solved in parallel at ENs, thus reducing the complexity. The numerical results show that DBBD returns the optimal solution in maximizing the proportional fairness among UEs. DBBD has higher fairness indexes, i.e., Jain's index and min-max ratio, in comparison with the existing ones that minimize the total consumed energy.
aithority.com

1NCE And Amazon Web Services Join Forces For A Global IoT Platform

Next Level IoT Software aims to embed connectivity into IoT applications. Global IoT Carrier 1NCE and Amazon Web Services (AWS) join forces pushing forward the expansion of 1NCEs IoT platform on a global scale, bringing its cloud native IoT offering closer to its customers worldwide. The collaboration further aims to strengthen ties between the two companies and to develop the Next Level IoT Software speeding up global deployment of IoT projects.
arxiv.org

Deep Learning Assisted End-to-End Synthesis of mm-Wave Passive Networks with 3D EM Structures: A Study on A Transformer-Based Matching Network

This paper presents a deep learning assisted synthesis approach for direct end-to-end generation of RF/mm-wave passive matching network with 3D EM structures. Different from prior approaches that synthesize EM structures from target circuit component values and target topologies, our proposed approach achieves the direct synthesis of the passive network given the network topology from desired performance values as input. We showcase the proposed synthesis Neural Network (NN) model on an on-chip 1:1 transformer-based impedance matching network. By leveraging parameter sharing, the synthesis NN model successfully extracts relevant features from the input impedance and load capacitors, and predict the transformer 3D EM geometry in a 45nm SOI process that will match the standard 50$\Omega$ load to the target input impedance while absorbing the two loading capacitors. As a proof-of-concept, several example transformer geometries were synthesized, and verified in Ansys HFSS to provide the desired input impedance.
telecompetitor.com

AT&T Taps IoT Network for Remote Patient Monitoring Partnership

AT&T is supporting remote patient monitoring (RPM) on its nationwide IoT network. The carrier is partnering with Smart Meter. AT&T says that its cellular approach to RPM is easier for end users in comparison with Bluetooth, which requires paIring with a device for data download and transmission. The SmartRPM platform...
arxiv.org

Learning Without a Global Clock: Asynchronous Learning in a Physics-Driven Learning Network

In a neuron network, synapses update individually using local information, allowing for entirely decentralized learning. In contrast, elements in an artificial neural network (ANN) are typically updated simultaneously using a central processor. Here we investigate the feasibility and effect of asynchronous learning in a recently introduced decentralized, physics-driven learning network. We show that desynchronizing the learning process does not degrade performance for a variety of tasks in an idealized simulation. In experiment, desynchronization actually improves performance by allowing the system to better explore the discretized state space of solutions. We draw an analogy between asynchronicity and mini-batching in stochastic gradient descent, and show that they have similar effects on the learning process. Desynchronizing the learning process establishes physics-driven learning networks as truly fully distributed learning machines, promoting better performance and scalability in deployment.
arxiv.org

Disentangled Graph Neural Networks for Session-based Recommendation

Session-based recommendation (SBR) has drawn increasingly research attention in recent years, due to its great practical value by only exploiting the limited user behavior history in the current session. Existing methods typically learn the session embedding at the item level, namely, aggregating the embeddings of items with or without the attention weights assigned to items. However, they ignore the fact that a user's intent on adopting an item is driven by certain factors of the item (e.g., the leading actors of an movie). In other words, they have not explored finer-granularity interests of users at the factor level to generate the session embedding, leading to sub-optimal performance. To address the problem, we propose a novel method called Disentangled Graph Neural Network (Disen-GNN) to capture the session purpose with the consideration of factor-level attention on each item. Specifically, we first employ the disentangled learning technique to cast item embeddings into the embedding of multiple factors, and then use the gated graph neural network (GGNN) to learn the embedding factor-wisely based on the item adjacent similarity matrix computed for each factor. Moreover, the distance correlation is adopted to enhance the independence between each pair of factors. After representing each item with independent factors, an attention mechanism is designed to learn user intent to different factors of each item in the session. The session embedding is then generated by aggregating the item embeddings with attention weights of each item's factors. To this end, our model takes user intents at the factor level into account to infer the user purpose in a session. Extensive experiments on three benchmark datasets demonstrate the superiority of our method over existing methods.
bitcoin.com

Solana Formally Acknowledges Problems With 'High Compute' Transactions Clogging the Network

Solana, a top ten smart contracts-enabled cryptocurrency by market cap, has acknowledged it is facing a series of problems hindering the performance of its network. The official account of the status of the network, as well as the status page, reported this incident yesterday. This is the latest issue Solana is facing after experiencing several network disruptions during the past months.
TechRadar

Amazon wants to bring its Sidewalk IoT network to the countryside

Amazon Sidewalk, the wireless standard for IoT devices launched in 2019, is getting a significant expansion through Sidewalk Bridge Pro, powered by Ring, which aims to bring connectivity to harder-to-reach places. The project, announced by Amazon in partnership with Arizona State University and Thingy, is a professional-grade bridge device that...
design-reuse.com

Dolphin Design, a leader in Edge Computing and AI platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), is expanding into Asia and opens a processing center in Singapore

Dolphin Design, a company specialized in advanced chip design, will open its new dedicated Edge Computing and AI branch in Singapore at Pasir Ris where the France-based semiconductor company Soitec operates a fab. Dolphin Design's vision is to enable the largest possible AIoT/EDGE IoT semiconductor community to deliver products with ultimate energy efficiency and performance given its mantra "Consume less energy while increasing performance". Soitec holds an 80% stake in Dolphin Design.
Daily Camera

Zayo buys QOS to take it to the edge in computing networks

Zayo Group Holdings Inc., a global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, has acquired QOS Networks, a provider of software-defined wide area networks and edge-managed services. Zayo said in a press statement that the purchase “positions Zayo as a premier provider of secure edge networking services, helping enterprise customers deploy, manage,...
helpnetsecurity.com

LG Electronics joins IBM Quantum Network to explore applications of quantum computing

IBM announced that LG Electronics has joined the IBM Quantum Network to advance the industry applications of quantum computing. By joining the IBM Quantum Network, IBM will provide LG Electronics access to IBM’s quantum computing systems, as well as to IBM’s quantum expertise and Qiskit, IBM’s open-source quantum information software development kit.
Business Insider

IoT in Banking: Examples of IoT technology used in financial services

The future of the banking industry is growing increasingly digital, which makes the process more convenient for consumers. The Internet of Things (IoT) is part of this rapid evolution toward the bank of the future, and both consumers and financial institutions need to adapt to these retail and mobile banking trends.
