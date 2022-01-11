Why did Collins and Fauci try so hard to quash the lab leak theory and hide coronavirus gain-of-function research they approved?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Hoping to keep their cause alive in the wake of the pandemic, the anti-GMO movement has glommed on to a lab-leak origin story for SARS-CoV-2. Their rhetoric sounds quite reasonable, at least at first glance, and centers around important issues we all should be concerned about. The organic industry-funded outfit US Right to Know, for example, observes that “we are still without answers as to how and why this virus emerged seemingly out of nowhere” and alleges that federal agencies like the NIH have withheld information about the pandemic’s origins.

