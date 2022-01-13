ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

South Korea's POSCO, India's Adani eye steel mill project in $5-bln pact

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYdT3_0dkJrT3j00

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's infrastructure group and South Korean steel major POSCO (005490.KS) aim to invest about $5 billion on projects that include setting up an integrated steel mill in the western state of Gujarat, the companies said.

The project is part of a pact between one of India's most powerful conglomerates and POSCO, giving the South Korean steel major a fresh opportunity to cash in on growing steel demand in the South Asian nation.

The pact to explore business opportunities, under which both will invest about $5 billion, covers industries such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and logistics, the companies said in Thursday's statement, without giving details.

"POSCO and the Adani group have agreed to explore business co-operation opportunities," they said, adding that one of these was putting up a green, environment-friendly integrated steel mill at Mundra in the coastal state.

Adani did not immediately respond to a query on individual investments.

POSCO now runs a 1.8-million-tonne cold-rolled and galvanized mill in the western state of Maharashtra, supplying automotive steel to India's leading automakers.

It dropped plans a few years ago for what was seen as India's biggest foreign investment, a $12-billion steel plant project with annual capacity of 12 million tonnes in the eastern state of Odisha, stung by inordinate delays in land acquisition.

Adani aims to invest $20 billion in renewable energy in the next decade, saying it will also strive to make its port business a net-zero carbon emitter by 2025. read more

Its flagship, Adani Enterprises, is India's biggest coal trader, having faced opposition from climate activists for its push to operate Australia's Carmichael mine, one of the biggest greenfield coal projects of recent years. read more

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru and Mayank Bhardwaj in New Delhi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Green hydrogen is coming - and these Australian regions are well placed to build our new export industry

You might remember hearing a lot about green hydrogen last year, as global pressure mounted on Australia to take stronger action on climate change ahead of the COP26 Glasgow summit last November. The government predicts green hydrogen exports and domestic use could be worth up to A$50 billion within 30 years, helping the world achieve deep decarbonisation. But how close are we really to a green hydrogen industry? And which states are best placed to host it? My research shows that as of next year, and based on where the cheapest renewables are, the best places to produce...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

South Korean leader hails K-pop impact on Mideast trip

South Korea's soft power matches its economic achievements, President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday at the start of a Middle East tour expected to focus on business and trade opportunities. "(Koreans') yearning for mutual happiness has fostered soft power just as strong as their economic might," he said, in a speech book-ended by sporting performances of taekwondo as well as of traditional dance.
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Posco#Steel Mill#Bengaluru#South Korean#South Asian#Adani Enterprises
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Journal of Commerce

South Korea construction project turns fatal

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korean rescuers on Friday pulled a body from a heap of rubble at the construction site of a 39-story building that partially collapsed days earlier in the southern city of Gwangju. City officials said the man, one of six construction workers who were missing...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
atlanticcitynews.net

India's Mukesh Ambani spends $98 million for Mandarin Oriental Hotel

NEW YORK CITY, New Your: Mukesh Ambani, India's wealthiest person, has gained a controlling stake in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City for $98.2 million. Ambani's conglomerate, Reliance Industries, announced the acquisition of the hotel's parent company, a Cayman Islands-based firm controlled by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, which indirectly holds a 73.4 percent stake. The agreement is expected to close by the end of March.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bigrapidsnews.com

South Korea gets first supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 pills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Thursday received its first supply of Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pills to treat patients with mild or moderate symptoms. Health officials have described the Paxlovid pills as a potentially important tool to suppress hospitalizations and deaths, as the country braces for another possible surge in infections driven by the contagious omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets OK In South Korea

Novavax Inc's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine has swung an OK in South Korea, where it will be manufactured and marketed by SK bioscience. The shot will be available to adults 18 years and older. SK bioscience already has an advanced purchase agreement with the government for 40 million doses, according...
WORLD
Flight Global.com

Korea’s T’Way eyes additional long-haul aircraft

South Korean low-cost carrier T’Way Air is considering the addition of more long-haul aircraft to complement three Airbus A330-300s it will introduce from February. They carrier says it is reviewing additional “mid-to-large aircraft” than serve intercontinental destinations such as London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris and Spain.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Green bonds will prop Adani's future green plans

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 8 (ANI/PNN): Gautam Adani's plans to revamp his business empire into the world's largest renewables player are on a roll. The initiative to tap the green bond market to fund this change is certainly bearing fruit as his ambitious USD 20 billion investment plan gets underway.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

S.Korea's Lotte Chemical to build $3.9 bln petchem project in Indonesia

SEOUL, Jan 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's Lotte Chemical Corp (011170.KS) said on Friday it plans to build a large-scale petrochemical complex in Indonesia worth $3.9 billion in investment. The project's commercial production target is 2025, and is aiming to generate annual revenue of about $2.06 billion, the company said...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reliance Industries raises $4 bln in India's biggest forex bond deal

HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) has raised $4 billion in U.S dollar bonds, in the country's largest ever foreign currency bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The Indian conglomerate raised $1.5 billion in a 10-year tranche, $1.75 billion in a 30-year...
MARKETS
coingeek.com

South Korea’s Coinone exchange blocks withdrawals to unverified wallets

One of the largest digital currency exchanges in South Korea is moving to block the use of unverified and anonymous wallets. Coinone recently announced that its users will not be able to withdraw their digital currencies to unverified wallets such as MetaMask and Ledger. A top analyst says it’s only a matter of time before other exchanges follow suit.
WORLD
dailybruin.com

The Quad: South Korea’s household debt crisis has devastating effects

This post was updated Jan. 5 at 11:58 p.m. Death or $38 million: an ultimatum given to 456 heavily indebted individuals in the popular South Korean Netflix drama “Squid Game.” Though fictional, the show’s dystopian plot was meant to shed light on a real, ongoing issue – South Korea’s household debt crisis and its negative effects on citizens.
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

South Korea’s Hanwha To Lead Aircraft Fuel-Cell Development

South Korea’s Hanwha Systems is to lead development of a hydrogen fuel-cell system to power future advanced air mobility vehicles. The defense and IT company has been selected by the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy to lead the four-year project. Fuel cells are being pursued as an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy