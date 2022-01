I am a music performance major with an East Asian studies minor. When did you first fall in love with making music?. Before I can even remember! My mom has shown me videos of me singing (horribly out of tune) to The Little Mermaid at three years old. I would sing it non-stop, on repeat; I was obsessed! One moment that I can remember that sticks out to me is from fourth grade. We had chosen and ordered the instruments we wanted to play and were waiting for them to arrive at the school. I was outside for recess and saw some workers from Menchey Music carrying instruments inside. I went up to them and asked very excitedly if they had any clarinets on their cart! I was so overwhelmingly excited to start my musical journey that I could not wait until the day my clarinet was delivered; It felt like years waiting for it to arrive. I was so happy when I was finally able to start playing.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO