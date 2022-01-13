ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Marc – “Mustard”

By Rachel Brodsky
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon jazz performer Ben Marc — real name Neil Charles — already has a decorated resume. He previously performed with Sun Ra Arkestra and Ethiopian jazz musician Mulatu Astatke. He also worked on Jonny Greenwood’s score for Paul...

Spiritualized – “Crazy”

In November we received the welcome news that a new Spiritualized album was on the way, the first since 2018’s And Nothing Hurt. With the release of lead single “Always Together With You,” Jason Pierce announced the impending arrival of Everything Was Beautiful. Now he has shared a second advance track called “Crazy” ahead of the album’s late February release.
MUSIC
Buke And Gase & RahRah Gabor – “Taste Up”

Long-running experimental pop duo Buke And Gase are teaming up with rising Newark rapper Rahrah Gabor, the moniker of former schoolteacher Mariella “Lala” Jimenez, for a collaborative EP aptly entitled Buke and Gase + Rahrah Gabor EP. “This EP with Rahrah Gabor is an experimental collaboration between three...
MUSIC
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. As usual, a quiet first...
MUSIC
Band To Watch: Mediocre

Despite playing music together for the better part of a decade, Piper Torrison and Keely Martin, aka Los Angeles bedroom-rock duo Mediocre, are finally on the verge of national recognition. This year they were signed to Dangerbird Records, home to indie legends like Grandaddy and Sebadoh. The irony? At a time when the breakthrough they’ve been working toward since adolescence feels so close, the members have 3,000 miles between them.
ROCK MUSIC
Sun June – “Reminded”

Sun June are releasing an expanded edition of their 2021 album Somewhere tomorrow, which includes a handful of new tracks, including the previously shared “Easy.” Today, the Austin band has put out another one of those new songs, “Reminded,” a shimmering sway about falling hard for someone. “‘Reminded’ is about being captivated by someone you have a bad history with and wanting to reconcile with past mistakes, despite it being the most unhealthy decision. It’s about gazing narrowly into an old flame,” the group’s Laura Colwell said in a statement, continuing:
MUSIC
Battle Ave – “Leo” (Feat. Laura Stevenson) & “Maya”

Hudson Valley-based dream-pop band Battle Ave returned from a six-year hiatus last year with a new self-titled EP. And today, they’re announcing I Saw The Egg, the proper full-length follow-up to 2015’s Year Of Nod. Although one song was written 16 years ago, the majority of the album’s tracks were recorded live over just three days with producer Kevin McMahon, who worked with the band on their previous albums.
MUSIC
Kae Tempest – “More Pressure” (Feat. Kevin Abstract)

Kae Tempest is a “British spoken word artist, rapper, poet, novelist, and playwright.” They’ve twice been nominated for the UK’s prestigious Mercury Prize, and they’ve received numerous honors for their various poetry collections, the 2016 novel The Bricks That Built The Houses, and last year’s play Paradise. Now they’re returning with The Line Is A Curve, produced by longtime producer Dan Carey and executive produced by Rick Rubin, whose American Recordings is co-releasing it with Republic.
MUSIC
Kevin Devine – “Albatross”

Kevin Devine has announced a new album, Nothing’s Real, So Nothing’s Wrong, his first full-length since 2016’s Instigator. Devine worked on his 10th studio album with producer Chris Bracco, putting it together largely remotely over the past couple years. Today, Devine is introducing the new project with lead single “Albatross,” a cinematically expansive track that builds to a plucked-out breakdown where Devine hits on the album’s title: “Pick a god and start to pray/ Good Ganesha/ Shiva’s arms/ Jesus Christ in camouflage/ If you’re sinking sing along/ Nothing’s real so nothing’s wrong.” Here’s Devine on the song:
MUSIC
Christian Lee Hutson – “Rubberneckers” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Since the release of his 2020 album Beginners, Los Angeles singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson has focused most of his attention on The Version Suicides, a series of covers EPs. But late last year, he returned with the new single “Strawberry Lemonade, and today, Hutson has announced his new album Quitters, produced by his regular collaborator Phoebe Bridgers and her Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Conor Oberst.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Premature Evaluation: FKA Twigs CAPRISONGS

“Hey, I made you a mixtape,” FKA Twigs coos conversationally at the start of CAPRISONGS. “Because when I feel you, I feel me. And when I feel me, it feels good.”. FKA Twigs is not one to half-ass anything. Up until now, the dancer-turned-pop star born Tahliah Barnett has been meticulous. Her first two albums, LP1 and MAGDALENE, have aged absurdly well, which can be attributed to how exacting Twigs’ creative process seems to be. Even her shorter releases, especially the M3LL155X EP, are hyper-focused and precise. There are no rough edges on FKA Twigs songs; they are pure force. She has often been perceived as an avatar for controlled power — the masterful MAGDALENE was about deconstructing that image, presenting her as someone capable of falling apart, though of course she fell apart in the most graceful and operatic way possible. Even when she’s in pieces, she does not let loose. But CAPRISONGS plays like a lesson in letting loose — or learning to “don’t think just go studio and create,” as she put it in the statement that announced her latest project. And when I feel me, it feels good, and CAPRISONGS is largely about feeling good and feeling more like yourself, whatever shape that might take.
MUSIC
Metronomy – “Things Will Be Fine”

Next month, dance-rock crew Metronomy will release a new album, Small World. They shared lead single “It’s Good To Be Back” in October, and today we’re getting the sweetly optimistic “Things Will Be Fine,” which also has a music video. As leader Joe Mount...
MUSIC
Barrie – “Quarry”

Barrie has clearly been building toward a new album announcement for months, and today the moment has come. After dropping “Dig” and “Frankie” in the fall, Barrie Lindsay is back with news of the follow-up to 2019’s Happy To Be Here. It’s called Barbara, and it’s dropping at the end of March.
MUSIC
Lou Roy – “Uppercut”

We took notice of Los Angeles singer-songwriter Lou Roy last year with the release of her single “Valkyrie,” which was produced by Illuminati Hotties mastermind Sarah Tudzin. And now, she’s officially announcing her debut album Pure Chaos, co-produced by Tudzin and inspired in part by the vibrant chaos of Las Vegas.
LOS ANGELES, CA

