Mexico's deadliest drug cartel has begun using drones to drop bombs on its rivals in a turf war. Video footage captured the moment a drone dropped several small bombs onto a small camp of people in Michoacán, Mexico. After the first bomb explodes onto a makeshift tent, about a dozen people can be seen running away from the site. Moments later three small bombs drop from the drone in the area surrounding the camp and explode in small fireballs, lighting a blaze amongst the nearby foliage.The attack is believed to have been carried out by the New Generation Cartel,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO