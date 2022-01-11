Covid, Spain wants to change monitoring methods. “We use those of the flu”

Just when the Omicron pandemic is infecting as much as possible, there are countries, Spain in the lead, but also the United Kingdom, which are looking ahead, in addition to the tunnel, to imagine a new, different approach. With the lethality of the coronavirus diminishing over time, thanks also to the widespread diffusion of vaccines, the next step could be to start treating Covid in a way more similar to what is done with the flu, looking at it as another respiratory disease. . In short, from pandemic to endemic: this is the evolution that Iberian Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is thinking of, who wants to offer the whole of Europe a reflection on this transition. In Spain they have been thinking about it for several months and the goal – as he reports El Pais – “is to create a statistically significant sample distributed in key points, as is done with influenza surveys, which allows us to calculate how the disease, the mildest and most severe, spreads, but not by means of counting exhaustive, as for extrapolations “.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO