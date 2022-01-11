ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Spain will begin to view Covid as an influence

By James Reno
d1softballnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRome, 10 Jan – Covid is no longer so dangerous and therefore must be considered in a completely different way from what has been done up to now. This is what the Spanish Prime Minister said, Pedro Sanchez, confirming in fact what was anticipated by the newspaper El Pais. The Madrid...

d1softballnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Spain reports record 14-day COVID-19 infection rate

MADRID, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Spain's Health Ministry reported a record in the national 14-day COVID-19 infection rate on Tuesday, as the figure climbed to 2,433.9 per 100,000 people, from 2,295.8 registered the previous day. Intensive care occupancy reached 21.3% on Tuesday, a slight increase from 21.2% on Monday but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Spain PM Calls for Europe to Treat COVID-19 as More 'Endemic' Illness

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Monday he plans to ask European officials to consider treating COVID-19 more like an endemic illness - a regularly occurring milder disease like the flu - and move away from the detailed tracking system that the pandemic has required. In an interview with Spain's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Madrid#Spanish#Eu#Cadena Ser#The National Flu Center
kdal610.com

Spain’s government to limit retail price of COVID antigen tests

MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government is working on rules to limit the retail price of COVID antigen tests, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, after shortages were reported in many pharmacies across the country last month. “The debate we had before and during the Christmas season was...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Gazette

Polish COVID advisers quit over lack of science influence on policy

WARSAW (Reuters) - Thirteen of the 17 members of Poland's Medical Council advising the prime minister on COVID-19 resigned on Friday, condemning what they said was a lack of scientific influence on policy. Even with one of the world's highest per capita death rates, Poland has introduced much more limited...
SCIENCE
theblockcrypto.com

Spain announces new rules for influencer crypto posts

Spanish regulators are pushing to control the way cryptocurrencies are marketed, with new restrictions on influencers' promotions. The Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), the government agency responsible for the financial regulation of the securities markets in Spain, issued a release on Monday defining the new rules. Posts...
MARKETS
The Independent

Spain doctors win suit for lack of protection from COVID-19

Spain’s medical community has scored a victory after a court ordered that a regional government must compensate doctors with up to 49,000 euros ($56,000) for having to work without personal protection suits during the devastating early months of the pandemic.The lawsuit brought by a doctor’s union is the first of its kind to be won in Spain, whose health care system was pushed to the brink when COVID-19 first struck.“This ruling is groundbreaking in Spain,” doctor Víctor Pedrera, secretary general of the Doctors’ Union of Valencia CESM-CV that filed the suit, told The Associated Press by phone on Wednesday.Pedrera,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Place
Rome, IT
Nature.com

Caveats on COVID-19 herd immunity threshold: the Spain case

After a year of living with the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated consequences, hope looms on the horizon thanks to vaccines. The question is what percentage of the population needs to be immune to reach herd immunity, that is to avoid future outbreaks. The answer depends on the basic reproductive number, R0, a key epidemiological parameter measuring the transmission capacity of a disease. In addition to the virus itself, R0 also depends on the characteristics of the population and their environment. Additionally, the estimate of R0 depends on the methodology used, the accuracy of data and the generation time distribution. This study aims to reflect on the difficulties surrounding R0 estimation, and provides Spain with a threshold for herd immunity, for which we considered the different combinations of all the factors that affect the R0 of the Spanish population. Estimates of R0 range from 1.39 to 3.10 for the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 variant, with the largest differences produced by the method chosen to estimate R0. With these values, the herd immunity threshold (HIT) ranges from 28.1 to 67.7%, which would have made 70% a realistic upper bound for Spain. However, the imposition of the delta variant (B.1.617.2 lineage) in late summer 2021 may have expanded the range of R0 to 4.02"“8.96 and pushed the upper bound of the HIT to 90%.
WORLD
The Verge

Spain will regulate influencers promoting cryptocurrency

Spain has announced new rules for how social media influencers and others can advertise cryptocurrency assets, Reuters reports. Starting next month, the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) will require people and companies to notify it at least 10 days before running campaigns for crypto assets. The rules apply to influencers with more than 100,000 subscribers who are paid to promote cryptocurrency — a practice that’s drawn criticism and even lawsuits worldwide.
MARKETS
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon to reveal if coronavirus restrictions will be relaxed further

Nicola Sturgeon will later reveal if coronavirus restrictions in Scotland are set to be relaxed further as she faces demands to lift almost all restrictions by the end of the month.On Monday 60,000 football fans swarmed into Celtic Park to see the Hoops beat Hibs in the first match to be held with a large crowd in weeks, as Scotland continued to loosen restrictions introduced as the mutant Omicron variant swept the country, but pressure is mounting on the First Minister to go further in her statement to MSPs later on Tuesday.A decision is expected to be made on current...
WORLD
New Haven Register

Sky Party Pariahs: The Covid Shaming of Canada’s Most Infamous Influencers

Andreas Eskander is a YouTuber; Jerome Feujio is a boxer on Team Canada; Vanessa Sicotte is studying to be a pilot; and Julien Jalbert works in construction. They don’t know each other, but on Dec. 30 they all met at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Canada, joining a group of just over 130 others for the trip of a lifetime.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Novak Djokovic Could Be Barred From French, Spanish Opens As Well, Say Officials

Just days after missing the Australian Open and being deported from Australia because he was unvaccinated, Novak Djokovic, found out he may be barred from the next Grand Slam tournament on the tennis calendar, as well. A new vaccine pass law was approved France’s parliament on Sunday. It will require proof of vaccination to enter public buildings including sports venues, restaurants, cafes and cinemas. According to ESPN, the country’s Sports Ministry said Monday there would be no exemptions allowed, even if it meant the world’s No. 1 tennis player missing the French Open. “The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be...
TENNIS
d1softballnews.com

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”

There Great Britain returns to under 100 thousand cases per day for the first time since 21 December, so much so that in London we return to talk about goodbye to the Green pass. However, to launch a first alarm on a sub-variant of Omicron is the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency which on Friday warned that it had traced 53 sequences of a sub-lineage of Omicron, called BA.2, which has been talked about since December, explaining that it will be monitored carefully. Because the first 53 cases come after that already Israel had detected 20 during the genetic sequencing of Covid patients. “This variant contains more mutations than Omicron and – according to the Business Standard – could be more violent.” Although scientists are concerned about the new sub-variant – the British tabloid reads – little is known about the dangers it entails.
WORLD
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy