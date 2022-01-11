London Gay Speed Dating | Ages 24-38

Queer singletons of London, it’s time to delete the Hinge app from your phone once and for all, because there's a newer, cooler and infinitely less heteronormative match-making service in town. Launching with a sold-out event at Homerton’s Castle Cinema in December, sexy new speed-dating night Link ting is back for round two at Dalston’s Karaoke Hole, to help the city's LGBTQ+ hotties to find a new boo ahead of Valentine’s Day. Which is just over a fortnight later, leaving you plenty of time to declare your undying love, u-haul and adopt a rescue animal together before the big day. It’s just like they always say: new year, new queers. They…don’t say that? Well, they should.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO