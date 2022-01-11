ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

London Gay Speed Dating | Ages 24-38

By Daniel Venoutsos
skiddle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all single gay Londoners! Have you ever tried Speed Dating before...interested to find out more?. Customer...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
skiddle.com

Speed dating Nottingham, ages 22-34 (guideline only)

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) As we all know cities are a tough place to meet new people, we look to make it a whole lot easier. Enjoy a great night out with MySpeedDate!. Customer reviews of Speed dating Nottingham, ages 22-34 (guideline only) Average rating:. 38%. Music. Venue.
WORLD
Time Out Global

Link ting Queer Speed-Dating

Queer singletons of London, it’s time to delete the Hinge app from your phone once and for all, because there's a newer, cooler and infinitely less heteronormative match-making service in town. Launching with a sold-out event at Homerton’s Castle Cinema in December, sexy new speed-dating night Link ting is back for round two at Dalston’s Karaoke Hole, to help the city's LGBTQ+ hotties to find a new boo ahead of Valentine’s Day. Which is just over a fortnight later, leaving you plenty of time to declare your undying love, u-haul and adopt a rescue animal together before the big day. It’s just like they always say: new year, new queers. They…don’t say that? Well, they should.
TECHNOLOGY
blooloop.com

London Resort shares new image, changes opening date to 2025

The London Resort, a £2.5 billion theme park project in the UK, has unveiled its fantasy-themed land in a new image, also revising the opening date from 2024 to 2025. The London Resort shared the new image on its official Twitter account, revealing an enormous castle with turrets, as well as a fire-breathing dragon and costumed characters.
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

Speed Dating in Southampton for 40s & 50s

7:30pm til 10:30pm (last entry 7:30pm) Customer reviews of Speed Dating in Southampton for 40s & 50s. When I said that I came for the first time and asked what the event was like, she was not very interested to explain kindly. Posted Yesterday, 10:00pm. Login to leave a review.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Dating#Gay#Music Venue#Uk
cdcgamingreports.com

ICE London set for April 12-14 as Clarion Gaming secures new dates

Originally scheduled for February 1-3, 2022, the United Kingdom’s deteriorating COVID-19 situation in mid-December prompted ICE London’s organizer to postpone gaming’s largest global gathering. Originally targeting a pre-Christmas announcement, Clarion Gaming worked through the holidays to secure the new dates at ExCeL London. ICE London will run...
CALIFORNIA STATE
everythingrf.com

Three and EE to Provide High-Speed 4G Connectivity Across the London Underground

Three and EE have joined the BAI Communications (BAI) network to provide 4G and 5G-ready mobile connectivity across the London Underground. Planned for launch in 2022, all ticket halls, platforms and tunnels across the Tube network will have mobile coverage, with coverage on platforms and in tunnels on the Elizabeth line.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
skiddle.com

Car Wash Club London

Find 1 upcoming events at Car Wash Club London in London below:. Do you own/manage Car Wash Club London? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to claim/edit this venue. Do you promote an event at Car Wash Club London that's not listed? Use our free Event Promotion Centre to add/edit your events.
CARS
u.today

Polygon's London Hard Fork Arrives as Network Declares Date for Mainnet Launch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
WORLD
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At Age 24

Houston, Texas-based rapper Sad Frosty has reportedly passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 24. The underground rapper was best known for his songs "Swerve," "A.D.H.D. Freestyle," and "Beavis & Butthead" with DC The Don. The rapper's team confirmed his passing with a post on his official Instagram page,...
HOUSTON, TX
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

Carrie Johnson admits ‘lapse in judgement’ as picture shows her breaking Covid rules at West End club

A photograph has emerged showing Carrie Johnson flouting social distancing rules despite the public being warned at the time that they should keep their distance from anyone they do not live with.In the photo, the prime minister’s wife can be seen embracing old school friend Anna Pinder at a private members’ club in Covent Garden, where they were celebrating the latter’s engagement.In the picture, published by The Telegraph, Ms Johnson is seen hugging her friend while they sat side-by-side on a sofa on the roof terrace of The Conduit. Ms Johnson has one of her legs draped over her friend...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Weird but comfy’: Passenger documents eight-hour flight with no other people on board

A plane passenger has shared his experience of being the only person aboard an eight-hour flight from the UK to Florida.TikTok user Kai Forsyth said it was the “weirdest experience” to be on the British Airways flight alone but “the comfiest” he has ever been on a plane.He documented the journey in a video posted to the social media platform this week and since been viewed more than 200,000 times.The short clip shows a completely empty plane, leaving Forsyth to pick any seat he wishes for the duration of the long-haul flight.He chose a middle aisle and put up the...
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

Tucked Bottomless Drag Brunch

12:00pm til 3:00pm (last entry 12:00pm) Come to see Brighton's Most Outrageous Bottomless Drag Brunch Exclusive Top UK Drag Queens & 90 minutes of bottomless Booze and Brunch. This event occurred in January 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Come join us at our...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy