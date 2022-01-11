Ian McIntosh - The Evolution Continues - LPP#200

There's something to be said for a good, old fashioned, suffer fest. It's those missions where you didn't need to ride your bike to get there, or didn't need to paddle that river in a day but you did just to give yourself the challenge. That's exactly what Cody Cirillo did last winter when he decided to bike from his home in Telluride, Colorado to the La Sal mountains near Moab, Utah for some late season turns. Something about the rugged landscape of southwestern Colorado and that little extra push helped him find whatever meaning he was looking for. Not to mention just how much cooler gravel biking makes skiing...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO