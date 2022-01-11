Ian McIntosh - The Evolution Continues - LPP#200

When WEEED began kicking around Portland, Oregon in 2008, it was easy enough to file the band alongside other “Sweet Leaf”-inspired doom metal bands. But in the intervening years, the group has expanded and deviated, incorporating elements of psychedelia, jazz, kosmiche, jazz, and folk rock along the way. Founded by bassist/vocalist/keyboardist Gabriel Seaver, guitarist/vocalist Mitch Fosnaugh, and drummer John Goodhue (second drummer Evan Franz and percussionist Ian Hartley have since joined on) WEEED have spent the last decade plus straying from their early deep-fried boogies—2021’s Do You Fall? finds them in exploring ambient music and folk rock—but the case here is less about stylistic whiplash and more about steady evolution.
