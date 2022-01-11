ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian McIntosh - The Evolution Continues - LPP#200

By Low Pressure Podcast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Macintosh was here for Episode 1, Episode 100 and is now here for Episode 200! As many of you know he was an influential part of why the LPP exists today so we're honoured to welcome him back. Over the course of our three conversations, you get a...

Cody Cirillo’s Bike to Ski Adventure

There's something to be said for a good, old fashioned, suffer fest. It's those missions where you didn't need to ride your bike to get there, or didn't need to paddle that river in a day but you did just to give yourself the challenge. That's exactly what Cody Cirillo did last winter when he decided to bike from his home in Telluride, Colorado to the La Sal mountains near Moab, Utah for some late season turns. Something about the rugged landscape of southwestern Colorado and that little extra push helped him find whatever meaning he was looking for. Not to mention just how much cooler gravel biking makes skiing...
​Atomic Launches The New Bent Family – Including a new 110 and 90

14 years ago, Chris Benchetler designed a powder ski for Atomic that would change the way an entire generation of skiers moved through snow. The Bent Chetler has now become one the most iconic tools in freeskiing, embraced by freestyle and freeride skiers alike. New for 2022, Atomic introduced a few new members into the family of skis, including a 110mm, 90mm and 85mm waisted option, while keeping the existing 120 and 100 models. With stunning new topsheet art by Chris Benchetler himself, these skis build on an already strong heritage.
Tatum Monod Details the Making of her 2 Year Project “Passage”

Tatum Monod is back! She’s spent the last two seasons working on her award winning film, “Passage”. In Passage, Monod traces her family back three generations from the Alps in the 1900s to the present-day Canadian Rockies to claim her spot in freeskiing’s spotlight. She talks...
Ralph Emery Dies: Country Music DJ & TV Host Was 88

Ralph Emery, the country music disc jockey and television host who came to prominence on Nashville’s WSM, died on Saturday of natural causes, while surrounded by family at Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center, his son Michael told AP. He was 88. Among those paying tribute to Emery today was “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean. “Ralph Emery was my friend. I did his show many times and he was kind enough to send me a Christmas card every year. He had that special country music knowledge and that voice,” McLean said in a statement provided by his publicist. “Ralph was to country music what...
WWE’s John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
​Griffin Post’s 5 Favorite OnX Backcountry Features

Griffin Post has a few favorite features when using the powerful onX Backcountry mapping app. | Katie Lozancich photo. Griffin Post doesn’t like getting lost. That’s why he does everything in his power to prepare for a day in the mountains. Luckily, he’s got a pretty powerful tool in the palm of his hand: the onX Backcountry app. Using onX Backcountry allows Griffin to research lines, plan a day, get a good reading on slope angles to manage avalanche risk and share tracks with his ski partners all on his smartphone. We caught up with Griffin to chat about his favorite features in the app and how they help him stay safe in the mountains.
Do You Fall? …And The Evolution Of WEEED

When WEEED began kicking around Portland, Oregon in 2008, it was easy enough to file the band alongside other “Sweet Leaf”-inspired doom metal bands. But in the intervening years, the group has expanded and deviated, incorporating elements of psychedelia, jazz, kosmiche, jazz, and folk rock along the way. Founded by bassist/vocalist/keyboardist Gabriel Seaver, guitarist/vocalist Mitch Fosnaugh, and drummer John Goodhue (second drummer Evan Franz and percussionist Ian Hartley have since joined on) WEEED have spent the last decade plus straying from their early deep-fried boogies—2021’s Do You Fall? finds them in exploring ambient music and folk rock—but the case here is less about stylistic whiplash and more about steady evolution.
LeBron James Shows His Love For Savannah James On Her Instagram Video: "When You Walked Downstairs I Said To Myself "Goddamn! That's Mine! Simply Beautiful Queen!"

LeBron James married his high-school girlfriend Savannah James and their relationship as well as their family is something that fans of the NBA admire greatly. The couple are known for supporting each other through the trials and tribulations that come with LeBron being one of the most popular players in the history of the game and someone that is constantly in the public eye.
Sophie Thatcher on ‘Yellowjackets’ and Playing a “Sci-Fi Joan Jett” on ‘Boba Fett’

[The following interview contains spoilers for Yellowjackets season one and The Book of Boba Fett.] Sophie Thatcher thought her Jan. 12 debut on The Book of Boba Fett would be her introduction to the pop culture zeitgeist, but her Showtime series, Yellowjackets, which premiered two months earlier, has instead become the Internet’s new favorite show out of nowhere. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is a psychological survival drama that explores the immediate and long-term aftermath of a high school soccer team’s plane crash in the Canadian wilderness. As part of the series’ dual narrative, Thatcher plays teenage Natalie,...
