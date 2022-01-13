ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

OSCE says dialogue 'imperative' to defuse Ukraine crisis

By Anatolii STEPANOV, Anne BEADE, Blaise GAUQUELIN
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DleJM_0dkIrbAg00
Diplomatic efforts are under way to try and defuse the mounting crisis on Ukraine's border with Russia /AFP/File

The world's largest security body on Thursday called for "imperative" dialogue to defuse the mounting crisis on Ukraine's border where Russian troops have massed, sparking fears of war.

The West has accused Russia of deploying tanks, artillery and about 100,000 soldiers on Ukraine's war-torn eastern border in recent weeks, in what NATO says is preparation for an invasion.

But Moscow says this is a response to what it sees as the growing presence of NATO in its sphere of influence, where it fiercely opposes the expansion of the Atlantic alliance.

Moscow and Washington underlined their "fundamental" differences on European security during tense talks in Geneva and Brussels earlier this week.

On Thursday, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), whose member states include Russia and the United States, opened the first meeting of its permanent council this year, attended by all 57 member states.

Helga Schmid, the OSCE secretary general, said the situation in the region was "perilous", noting "the urgent need to reinvigorate the debate on European security".

"It is imperative we find a way through diplomacy to deescalate and begin rebuilding trust, transparency and cooperation," she said, opening the Vienna-based body's meeting.

- 'Risk of war' -

Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau of Poland, which chairs the OSCE this year, said the tensions posed a "challenge" for the organisation, a multilateral forum for East-West discussions founded during the Cold War's detente phase.

"It seems that the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever before in the last 30 years," he said.

Russia's representative to the OSCE, Alexander Lukashevich, said his country had expected more "substantial, in-depth discussions".

"To a very great extent it's a disappointment," he said, adding Russian President Vladimir Putin would be briefed and "determine the level of readiness to take any further steps, in what format and in what time frame."

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the Russian-language channel RTVI that he did not "see reasons to sit down in the coming days, to gather again and start the same discussions".

Michael Carpenter, US ambassador to the OSCE, said the process of engagement was just beginning with the OSCE trying to further the diplomatic push.

"We never expected that there would be some kind of agreement today. Today is the announcement of the beginning of a process," he told reporters.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday that there should be no negotiations with Russian authorities over the fate of Ukraine so long as Moscow is massing troops at the country's border.

"Russian movements are part of the pressure," Borrell told journalists ahead of a meeting of EU ministers, insisting that there "should not be negotiation under pressure."

- Dialogue 'absolutely essential' -

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, however, said it was "absolutely essential that the dialogue that is taking place find a way allowing for deâescalation of tension... to avoid any kind of confrontation that will be a disaster for Europe and for the world".

"What we need is to make sure that we create conditions for peace and stability in Europe," he told reporters in New York.

Talks are complicated by the unclear situation on the ground in rebel-held eastern Ukraine, where the OSCE has since 2014 been charged with ensuring peace accords are respected.

But that has failed to end fighting in the region, with conditions degrading for OSCE observers in areas controlled by pro-Russian separatists, a situation the US ambassador called "extremely worrying".

"The monitoring missions have not yet recorded anything anomalous," Carpenter said earlier, while admitting that on the border "we cannot possibly know what is actually happening".

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also expressed his concern on Wednesday, saying the risk of conflict was "real", and urged Russia to de-escalate.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why would Russia invade Ukraine?

With 100,000 Russian troops stationed near the Ukrainian border, fears are growing that president Vladimir Putin will decide to invade. The threat comes eight years after Russia annexed Crimea and sparked fighting in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, where a low-level conflict, which has killed more than 14,000 people, is still rumbling on between Kyiv and separatists. Although the West hopes to alleviate tensions and the risk of war in the region, talks between the Kremlin and Nato have made no ground. And so, as things stand, it is far from clear what will happen next.Antony Blinken, the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Biden predicts Russia will attack Ukraine but warns Putin of a ‘stiff price’

Joe Biden has said he thinks Russia will make a move on Ukraine, warning Moscow it would face a “stiff price” for an attack yet suggesting that a “minor incursion” might be treated differently by the US and its allies. The US president’s comments at a White House news conference on Wednesday injected uncertainty into how the West would respond should Russian President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine.The White House later clarified that any Russian military action would be met with a “swift, severe” response."My guess is he will move in," Mr Biden said of his Russian counterpart...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Josep Borrell
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What are US military options to help Ukraine?

President Joe Biden is not planning to answer a further Russian invasion of Ukraine by sending combat troops. But he could pursue a range of less dramatic yet still risky military options, including supporting a post-invasion Ukrainian resistance.The rationale for not directly joining a Russia-Ukraine war is simple. The United States has no treaty obligation to Ukraine, and war with Russia would be an enormous gamble, given its potential for expanding in Europe destabilizing the region, and escalating to the frightening point of risking a nuclear exchange.Doing too little has its risks, too. It might suggest an acquiescence...
MILITARY
AFP

West warns Russia against 'any' Ukraine incursion

The United States and its allies have warned Moscow Thursday of grave consequences if "any" of the tens of thousands of troops massed on the border were to cross the border into Ukraine. Following talks in Berlin with Germany, France and Britain, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined that Russia "cannot match" Western powers' resoluteness. Allowing Russia to violate Ukraine's territorial integrity would "drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent, and this city, were divided in two... with the threat of all-out war hanging over everyone's heads," he said in the German capital. In a show of that unity, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking alongside Blinken, said the West would not shy away from taking action even if that included measures that "could have economic consequences for ourselves".
POLITICS
The Independent

Maduro, Putin talk after diplomat hints at military activity

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Thursday said he spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about cooperation between the two countries. The call came a week after Russia’s chief negotiator in talks with the U.S. on tensions over Ukraine said he would “neither confirm nor exclude” the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Cuba and Venezuela if the U.S. and its allies don’t curtail their military activities on Russia’s doorstep. Maduro’s office in a statement said Putin “expressed all his multidimensional support and backing for the defense of the sovereignty and in pursuit of the development of”...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osce#Ukraine#European Union#United Nations#Afp File The#Russian#Nato
The Independent

Britain and US warn Putin to ‘step back’ from war in Ukraine

Britain and the United States have warned Vladimir Putin to “desist and step back” from war in Ukraine or risk being dragged into a prolonged conflict.In a message to the Russian president, foreign secretary Liz Truss says Russia could be dragged into a quagmire similar to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.Her comments came amid a buildup of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine, which prompted President Joe Biden to warn Putin would pay a “dear price” for any invasion. Mr Biden on Thursday said he had been “absolutely clear” with Mr Putin that moving troops across Ukraine’s border...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
AFP

US, Russia promise to work to ease Ukraine tensions in high-stakes talks

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats agreed Friday to keep working to ease tensions over Ukraine, with the United States promising a written response to Russian security demands and not ruling out a presidential meeting. As fears grow that Russia could invade its pro-Western neighbour, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed warnings of severe Western reprisals as he met for 90 minutes with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva. But Blinken described the high-stakes talks as "frank" and not "polemical", with Lavrov also voicing hope for a lowering of the temperature between the former Cold War foes. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, denying it plans to invade but demanding security guarantees, including a permanent ban on the country joining NATO.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

AFP

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy