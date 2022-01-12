ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have split!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have split after 16 years together. The 'Aquaman' actor and the 'Cosby Show' star - who have daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, together - have announced their separation in a joint statement shared on Jason's Instagram page. The pair - who tied...

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
Lisa Hinted at Wanting Something ‘New’ Before Her Breakup With Jason—Here’s Why They Split

Following the news of their shocking split, fans are wondering why Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet broke up after 16 years together. While the former couple didn’t personally divulge many details about the reason behind their split, it seems Bonet may have been dropping some subtle hints about the decision in an interview published just weeks before their announcement. Bonet—who secretly tied the knot with Momoa in 2017 after more than a decade together—shares 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf with the Aquaman star. The former couple announced their split in January 2022. In an Interview magazine feature published exactly...
Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa Announce Break-Up Weeks After The Actress Said She Was ‘Learning How To Be Authentically Me’

The couple, who got married in 2017, took to Momoa’s Instagram on Wednesday, January 12 to announce their split in a joint statement. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception, the statement reads. “Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”
Dune's Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Announce They're Divorcing With Heartfelt Message To Fans

Everyone in the world has been run through the ringer in the last two years thanks to the on-going presence of the COVID-19 pandemic in our lives, and while the consequences have been vast, certainly part of the equation is a massive impact on interpersonal relationships. A lot of couples have seen their bonds strained as a result of everything that has been happening – and today, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced that, after a little over four years of marriage, they are going to be getting a divorce.
Betty White's Sexy Banter With Jason Momoa Goes Viral Following 'Golden Girls' Star's Death

Actress Betty White passed away on Friday, and many fan-favorite moments from her career are going viral on social media – including this clip of her flirting with Jason Momoa. White and Momoa appeared on Conan O'Brien's show together in 2014, just after Momoa had been on the cover of Men's Health U.K. When they flashed the photo on screen, White let out an apparently involuntary gasp of "oh."
Lisa Bonet Is a Master of Effortlessly Cool Style Through the Years

Lisa Bonet has mastered the ethos of “cool” with her effortless style over the years. The “High Fidelity” actress is known for throwing caution to the wind with her style, mixing and matching whatever she pleases on and off the red carpet. Bonet’s off-duty wardrobe over numerous eras includes slouchy and sleek trousers and T-shirts. These are usually paired with statement jackets and coats, as well as pieces with details like beading, fringe and allover textures. On the red carpet, she often dons maxi or midi-length dresses covered in eye-catching prints or delicate patterns, hailing from brands like Dior, Fendi and...
Zoë Kravitz Reveals How She Prepared to Become Catwoman for ‘The Batman’

Zoë Kravitz leaps, flips and kicks into action as Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson in a new trailer for The Batman. We first found out that she was playing Selina Kyle — you may be more familiar with Kyle's feline alter ego Catwoman — against Pattinson's Dark Knight in 2019. More than two years later, the film is set to premiere in theaters March 4, 2022, and we're finally getting to see the star in action.
Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
Nicole Kidman Says She's 'Kept On a Tight Lock & Key' With Daughter Sunday Rose

As a mom to four kids, Nicole Kidman no doubt has plenty of experience in the parenting game. But it seems her newly minted teenage daughter Sunday Rose is keeping Kidman on her toes. In a new interview with DuJour, the Oscar winner not only reveals that her 13-year-old has aspirations of getting into the entertainment business, but also that she pretty much runs the show in their household. Kidman told the magazine that Sunday Rose, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban, has dreams of being a film director, adding, “through nothing I’ve done, though. She’s learned to edit, and if...
